Last year, Brunswick city commissioners met to create a comprehensive list of priorities they wanted to accomplish in 2018.
They met again Tuesday to look at the goals they accomplished and ones they want to add to a new list they are creating in coming months.
The meeting started with a presentation by Mark Podlin, president of International Realty LTD, about the city’s potential and the ways to market and rebrand the city.
“Economic development is more than putting a billboard on the highway,” he said.
One reason for the city’s lack of success in attracting major employers is nobody’s job is focused on big business.
He said Brunswick is “the perfect city” for new businesses to start because of the many homes downtown are within walking distance to work. The city is also close to airports in Savannah, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island and Jacksonville, Fla., he said.
“I’m here to help Brunswick achieve its goals,” he said.
Bringing new growth to the city will not happen overnight, but it could be done in phases.
“There’s a lot to be done,” he said. “My interest is seeing Brunswick be what it ought to be. I’m the guy who is told you can’t do it and gets it done.”
After the presentation, Mayor Cornell Harvey asked commission members to prioritize their goals for 2019, adding some of the top goals from last year such as the creation of a storm water management utility and revising some permit fees. He said the priorities established last year that weren’t accomplished or are ongoing will remain on the list.
Drainage improvements in College Park remain at the top of the list of uncompleted projects. Other big priorities from last year, including the construction of a convention center and recruiting a hotel downtown were not accomplished.
“We’re re-evaluating our convention center priorities,” Harvey said.
Some city employees could also see a pay adjustment this year. Other issues briefly discussed included construction of a parking garage, ongoing youth center work and opportunity zones.
City officials also discussed the importance of helping established businesses thrive in the city. City Manager Jim Drumm said there are many state and federal funding opportunities local businesses may not know exist.
“They need to learn how to take advantage of government help for existing businesses,” he said.
Commissioner Felicia Harris expressed concern about banks leaving downtown Brunswick and suggested a new focus to attract other financial institutions such as credit unions. She also wants the land bank to be higher on the new priority list.
Commissioner Johnny Cason said the emphasis needs to be on attracting new employers to the city.
“We’ve got to develop business,” he said. “That’s where we need a plan.”
Cason also suggested the creation of alternative fueling stations as a way to get more traffic in the city. Charging stations for electric cars are needed, and the demand will increase as more people drive the vehicles. He recommended the city start with just a few stations to learn the demand for the service.
“We just need a plan to do that,” he said. “We’re better off to start slow and see how it goes.”
Harvey agreed and recommended fueling stations be placed higher on the new priority list.
Commissioner Julie Martin asked how the priority list meshes with the city’s comprehensive plan and asked why some city projects are so difficult to accomplish. She also asked if citizens were aware of flood insurance changes and if the city is being proactive with sea level rise.
Harvey also suggested improved city-county relations also be placed on the priority list. He said there were many good discussions during the meeting, but there were many issues that were yet to be talked about. The next planning meeting will be held in about three months at a date to be determined.
“This things will come,” he said. “We have given staff good direction. Everybody’s opinion counts.”