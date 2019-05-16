A park on G Street has officially been named.
The Brunswick City Commission unanimously voted Wednesday to name the park in honor of Abram F. Brown, Sr., the former owner of Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home, located across from the park for several years.
Before the vote, Commissioner Vincent Williams read parts of the resolution supporting naming the park.
“It would be very special to rename the park in his honor,” Williams said.
Brown was the first African-American coroner elected in Glynn County and the state of Georgia in 1984, serving two terms in office. He served a partial term in 2013 as county coroner in 2013 after the death of Jimmy Durden.
He was also a member of the Glynn County Airport Commission and the Glynn County Board of Elections. The recommendation was to approve the request to rename the park to Abram F. Brown Sr. Park in recognition to his lifelong service to the community.
Commissioner Julie Martin agreed it would be appropriate to rename the park.
“It’s a great honor in his memory,” she said. “He was such a vital part of our community.”
Earlier in the meeting, Bruce Garrett, CEO of More than Real Estate, expressed concerns about the need for more low-income housing.
“We want to help people,” he said. “The problem is they are constrained by the rules.”
Garrett asked city officials to provide low-interest loans and to either give away or sell unused city property at a discount to help the poor build homes.
“We have not asked you to fund anything,” he said. “I want to see Brunswick be changed. We have a land bank now and they need to ensure houses are up to code.”
Mayor Cornell Harvey said city officials are looking into community reinvestment funds to help deal with housing issues in Brunswick.
In other business:
• The fee to rent space for events at the Ritz Theater is expected to be raised in coming months. Heather Heath, executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, said the rental fee will likely be raised $10 to $15 an hour to cover growing costs.
• Commissioners questioned their city’s agreement with the county to provide animal control services. Martin questioned why the city has to set up traps to capture feral cats when the county is supposed to provide animal control services in Brunswick.
• Commissioners also voted to reappoint Harvey to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.