How are feeling about graduation?
I am feeling great about graduating. I feel very proud of myself for working hard these last four years to be in this position as valedictorian.
What are your plans for what’s next?
I plan to attend college to study business in marketing or to pursue a career in criminal justice. The college I plan to attend is College of Coastal Georgia for my first year but, I have not yet decided whether I want to transfer out or stay all four years at this college.
Looking back, how do you feel your time at Brunswick Christian Academy prepared you to achieve your future goals?
My time at Brunswick Christian Academy has taught me to trust God and involve Him in everything I do. This school has also taught me to work hard and to always strive to do great things.
What advice do you have for the rising senior class?
My advice for the rising seniors is to find something that you love and put all your effort into perfecting your craft. If you work hard, you will reap your reward.