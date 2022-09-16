From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What is the central focus of the Bible and is there a discrepancy between the Old and New Testament concerning Jesus?
– C.F.
Dear C.F.: Jesus Christ was not just a great teacher or a holy religious leader, but God Himself in human flesh — fully God and fully man. Jesus is not only the Christ; He is also God, our Lord and Savior. This is a staggering, almost incomprehensible truth: God Himself came down to this planet in the Person of His only Son. The incarnation and the full deity of Jesus are the cornerstones of the Christian faith.
This great truth is underscored throughout the New Testament. The Bible says, “He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For by Him all things were created…. For it pleased the Father that in Him all the fullness should dwell” (Colossians 1:15–16, 19). Matthew tells us of the birth of Jesus and states, “All this was done that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the Lord through the prophet, saying: ‘Behold, the virgin shall be with child, and bear a Son, and they shall call His name Immanuel,’ which is translated, ‘God with us’” (Matthew 1:22–23).
Furthermore, He demonstrated the power to do things that only God can do, such as forgive sins. Jesus is the evidence of fulfilled prophecy. Following His death and resurrection while walking the road to Emmaus with men who were perplexed and saddened, He expounded to them the Scriptures from Moses and all the prophets, concerning Himself (Luke 24).
Christ is alive! His resurrection is a fact. His tomb is empty — and this is the compelling and central proof of His unique divine nature.