BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Chris McNair, the father of one of four young girls killed in the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church, died Wednesday. He was 93.
His family confirmed his death Wednesday in a statement.
McNair’s daughter Denise was one of four girls killed when a bomb placed by Ku Klux Klan members ripped through Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church on Sept. 15, 1963.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement that, “Mr. McNair and his family are forever tied to our country’s civil-rights legacy.”
McNair became one of the first African-American members of the Alabama Legislature since Reconstruction when he was elected as a state representative in 1973. He later became a longtime member of the Jefferson County Commission.
— Associated Press