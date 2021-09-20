Jennifer and Dan Mason of Marietta announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Charlotte Kate Mason, to Cole Mathis Fiveash, son of Lori and David Fiveash of St. Simons Island.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mark Smith and Kyle Tomer of Pittsburgh, Penn.
Ms. Mason is a Georgia Southern University graduate, with a bachelor’s degree in public relations. She owns a social media agency called Sage Social Media.
The future groom is the grandson of Wray “Joe” of St. Simons Island and the late Patricia Songer; and Clara Fiveash of Brunswick and the late James Fiveash.
Mr. Fiveash attended the College of Coastal Georgia where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in general business. He is employed as the West Coast team lead at CL Services.
An early evening wedding is planned for Jan. 22, 2022, at Little River Farms in Milton. Invitations will be sent.