NORTH PORT, Fla. — Braves right-hander Charlie Morton, at age 39, appreciates seeing the team’s other starters blossom.
After completing his second spring start Saturday, Morton spoke with reporters at the team’s Florida complex. When asked about the talent in the Braves’ rotation – that includes Max Fried, Spencer Strider and Kyle Wright – and how good that group can be, Morton explained the fulfillment he experiences by seeing his teammates succeed.
“I’ve been fortunate now for a few years to be part of some really good staffs,” he said. “Not just the starting rotation but really good pitching staffs. It’s fun because you have a little bit of an identity. It’s also fun to watch your teammates and your pals do well. That’s what I focus on more now, whereas before, like with Houston in ‘18, I was on a staff with (Justin) Verlander, (Gerrit) Cole, (Dallas) Keuchel, (Lance) McCullers, Cy Young (award) guys. It was like, ‘Holy cow. I better step up my game a little bit here.’ But it was fun to be part of that. I think now, though, maybe more with the stage I’m at in my career, I’m just pulling for guys.”
Morton continued, mentioning how he wants to see the younger pitchers find the consistency that will carry them into lengthy careers. This will be Morton’s 16th season.
“Like Spence. He shoved last year; it was great. But I want to see him set himself up for the next seven, eight, nine, 10 years to pitch in the big leagues. Ian Anderson, same thing. I want to see Mike Soroka come back. And Max, I want to see him – in ‘21, a year and a half ago, I was sitting at a table with him in Philly in August and he was like, ‘Dude, I just want to get some outs.’ He had like a 4.50 (ERA; Fried’s ERA didn’t dip below 4.00 until Aug. 8 that season). Then we had this conversation, and I don’t remember ever talking with him about pitching again because he just went on a tear.
“You go on the journey with these guys. That’s the part I like. Not necessarily the hype. Don’t get me wrong, it’s great. But there’s enough fulfillment and satisfaction for me here watching the guys I go to work with every day, rooting for them and hoping the best for them. Because for the most part, they’re still really young in their careers.
“Like watching Kyle Wright, Kyle is nasty. But Kyle had like a 6.00-something ERA in the big leagues before last year. And I watched him go out there and find himself and dominate. We got to see what Kyle could do and who he could be. Those are the moments, those are the things that I’m looking forward to.”
Morton was asked how much he values being a mentor to younger pitchers. One reason the Braves signed him before the 2021 season was because they wanted him to share his knowledge and experience with those players.
The right-hander noted it isn’t just mentorship, but more friendship among players that helps development.
“I’ve worked with older guys before, and we’ve had discussions,” Morton said. “You know what’s worked for that guy, what works for that guy. Yeah, you might try to emulate it, you might ask for advice, but at the end of the day, I think what you value most is that that person cares about you. That there’s a show of respect regardless of the hierarchy, regardless of how long you’ve been in the big leagues, regardless of what you’ve done.
“I think that’s what makes it meaningful, when somebody is willing to say, ‘I’m not looking at you as a mentor. I’m looking at you as a friend and teammate.’ A fellow human being who’s trying to figure themselves out in the game and in life. That’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to be a decent human being, you know? And offer what I do know, what I’ve learned.
“But at the end of the day, you have to find your own way. It’s just the support that you have from your family, friends, teammates and coaches. That’s what gets most guys through it. A little bit of good advice at the right time and a lot of, ‘Let’s go, pal.’ We have each other’s backs. We’re here for each other.”
The Braves open the regular season March 30 in Washington against the Nationals. They’re pursuing their sixth consecutive National League East title.