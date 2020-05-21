A task force has been created to look at ways to help Golden Isles businesses recover from the economic hit they have suffered since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, unveiled the plans at Wednesday’s monthly meeting held via teleconference.
A group of business leaders met last week and agreed to create six different subcommittees to look at different issues affecting merchants and ways to help them.
The resilient subcommittee will explore ways for businesses to safely reopen. A small business subcommittee will focus on ways to help merchants recover.
The policy and regulatory subcommittee will ensure everyone is following the same guidelines and rules. The tourism subcommittee will look at ways to encourage visitors to the Golden Isles.
Another subcommittee will deal with the challenges facing non-profit organizations, including the faith community. The final subcommittee will tackle workforce development to determine what is needed for the economic recovery.
“The key is we are in this together,” Staffins said.
The chamber office is open by appointment only, with most of the staff working in their offices.
“Our staff has been amazing,” he said. “The entire team is here.”
Staffins also discussed changes to the annual dues members pay once a year in July. He said members will now be able to pay by credit card or by the month.
Chamber Champions, members who have made large donations to support the chamber, has 15 commitments to donate at the same level as last year, with some increasing the amount, he said.
“Even with the pandemic, we’ve been able to increase the number of Chamber Champions,” he said.
A virtual market is being created for small businesses to use e-commerce as a way to get into new markets.
A virtual chamber auction is planned as a summer fundraiser for the organization. Two items a week will be auctioned over a nine-week period, he said.
“I think this will allow us to highlight our sponsors,” Staffins said. “The marketing has been well thought out and organized.”
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau, said tourism has taken a hit the past three months. Tourism was down 45 percent in March, 85 percent in April and 55 percent in May. The bureau lost an estimate 25 percent of its annual revenue the past three months.
“This is not business as usual,” he said.
But business will be booming for the Memorial Day weekend, with lots of tourists from outside the Golden Isles, as well as day visitors from the region. Crowds at the beaches are as large as ones normally seen during the Fourth of July holiday, he said.
“There’s pent-up demand,” he said. “The good news is people are booking rooms.”
Going from having no reservations to being filled to near capacity has been difficult for some hoteliers, McQuade said.
“It’s been a very hard transition time going from being closed to being at capacity,” he said. “We’re in a position to come back strong.”
As for the long-term projection, McQuade said it’s hard to predict the future at this time.
“Nobody can predict what fall will look like,” he said. “This is a day-by-day, week-by-week economy.”