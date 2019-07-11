Continued growth in membership is among the most encouraging accomplishments during the past year for the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
According to the chamber’s annual report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, the chamber added 107 new members from all sectors of business.
“This increase means that our collective voice is getting stronger,” said new chamber president and CEO Ralph Staffins III, and former president and CEO Woody Woodside in the report.
Each year, the chamber holds three major events.
In October 2018, the 33rd annual golf tournament was held at Sanctuary Cove Golf Club. An estimated 250 people participated as players, volunteers and donors.
The annual chamber Business Expo held in January, which is Glynn County’s largest trade show, attracted 83 exhibitors.
And the 25th annual Chamber Experience, held at Sea Palms Resort in May, raised $62,000. The annual fundraiser enables the chamber to provide business programming and different events throughout the year.
Several educational membership luncheons were also held last year. In October, a record 477 people attended an event at the Jekyll Island Convention Center for a speech by Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch. He provided the latest outlook and statistics for Georgia’s ports.
The “State of the County” membership luncheon was also held in October at Epworth by the Sea to a full house to listen to Glynn County Manager Alan Ours discuss the county’s 2017 strategic plan.
The annual Grits & Issues breakfast was held at Epworth by the Sea in December, where a sold-out crowd listened to state Reps. Don Hogan and Jeff Jones, state Sen. William Ligon and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter to discuss views on current legislation. Offshore drilling, border protection, superfund sites and other issues of local concern were among the topics.
In January, a delegation of community leaders traveled to Atlanta to discuss local issues with state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffenspreger.
In November, the chamber gathered with Georgia Power to recognize each of the 26 public and private school teachers of the year and to announce the Glynn County teacher of the year.
In April, the chamber hosted the spring membership luncheon at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center to listen to director Thomas Walters explain activities at the training center, including how workers fared during the government shutdown in January.
The Red Carpet Tour returned to the Golden Isles in April where 73 state economic development and business leaders gathered to tour the area. The chamber was joined by the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority, The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau an the Jekyll Island Authority in hosting the event.
The Leadership Glynn program hosted 30 of the top junior and senior high school students to expose them to a variety of subject dealing with local government, economic development and environmental issues.
“I look forward to meeting you all and learning about your business during this next year. Thank you for supporting the chamber,” Saffins said to conclude the report.