Corporate leaders from across the world toured the Golden Isles last week as part of the annual Red Carpet Tour.
They didn’t leave disappointed, said Woody Woodside, president of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
“It was extremely impressive,” he said.
Woodside discussed the business tour at Wednesday's monthly chamber meeting. He said the estimated 75 tour participants were greeted at the airport by local business leaders eager to share their knowledge about the region and the many opportunities to relocate or open a business here.
Jeff Bennett, the chamber chairman, said the visit by corporate leaders and state officials gave local organizers an opportunity to make a great first impression.
“These are the people who bring prospects to the community,” Bennett said. “Our community was shown in a favorable light.”
Tour participants started with a trip to Atlanta to meet with the governor and other high-ranking elected and appointed officials to discuss the many economic opportunities in the state. They attended the first round of the Masters before flying to Brunswick to learn more about the business opportunities available in the region.
It wasn’t all work and listening to sales pitches for the visitors. They had enough free time to check out the many recreation activities during their stay. Some fished, golfed or rode horses, while others visited Cumberland Island National Seashore, Woodside said.
The event travels to a different region of the state each year to showcase Georgia's diverse regions from the bustling metropolitan Atlanta area to the mountains in North Georgia and the coastal area. While the tour is designed to generate new business or expand existing ones, it’s more about about impressing visitors with the quality of life and many activities available.
Ryan Moore, president of the Brunswick & Glynn County Development Authority, said he believes the visitors were impressed.
“It’s a great opportunity to host this event,” he said.
In other business, Woodside briefly discussed the upcoming 25th Chamber Experience slated to go from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 8 in the second-floor meeting room at the Chamber office, 1505 Richmond St. in Brunswick.
“It’s always a lot of fun,” Woodside said.