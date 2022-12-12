A snow-covered Christmas village peeped out of the windows at Chadwick’s Jewelers on St. Simons Island, while up on the rooftop, a colorful lighted train sparkles. Stepping inside to the boutique store in Redfern Village, there’s even more holiday cheer.
Celebrating the season has always been a tradition for Shay Heckle and her family. The shop is wrapping up its 40th anniversary year and recently marked its 25th annual ladies night.
As a second generation business owner, tradition is something Shay holds very dear. Her father and master gemologist Richard opened the store in 1982. For years, the family has been a beloved property owner and anchor within Redfern Village, instrumental in supporting diversity and growth within the community.
Shay diligently worked by her father's side, starting in 1995. And after his heartbreaking passing in 2018, she has carried the torch.
“We really take tradition seriously here and we love taking care of our customers,” she said. “I have several that are multi-generational. They started with my dad and now I’m working with the grandchildren. We see them every year at Christmas.”
As always, the jewelry store — the oldest shop owned by a single family — is offering all of the items to make the season merry and bright. From dazzling diamonds to classic pearls, brilliant gemstones to handmade heirlooms, Chadwicks has something for every shopping list.
“The hot item right now is diamond studs,” Shay shares. “Of course, people still loved our colored gemstones. We also have giftware. We recently partnered with Anna at Southern Finds.”
But if pieces inside the glistening cases aren’t what a shopper had in mind, that’s not a problem — onsite jeweler Pam Anderson can create it.
Pam officially joined the Chadwicks team as an onsite jeweler — a rarity in this day and time — over the summer. But she’s been part of the family for much longer.
“We met in 1994 and she’s been a family friend for a long time,” Shay said with a smile. “She’s a very experienced jeweler with more than 35 years of experience. She’s also an incredibly gifted artist.”
For Pam, it’s been a natural transition. Her skills include painting, sketching, and floral and jewelry design. This will enable Chadwick’s to continue to do all jewelry work and design on the premises. They will also continue to utilize the software system called CAD (Computer Aided Design), a program that allows for the creation of any concept a customer can conceive.
“We have any setting, ranging from silver to platinum, and we can do anything with them,” Shay said.
Bringing customers’ vision to life was just another way of continuing Richard Heckle’s dedication to top tier customer service, a value that’s equally important to Pam.
“Richard was a mentor to me when I was studying gemology. Whenever I would have questions, he would help me over the phone,” Pam said. “So it really is like working with family. It’s always felt like home here.”
Her goal at Chadwick’s is to create exquisite pieces for customers to share with their loved ones.
“We do it all ... certainly repairs but also custom work. I like creating one of a kind pieces, something that will be sentimental and you can pass down from one person to another,” she said.
Or if someone has a heirloom that doesn’t suit their particular taste, Pam says they can offer solutions.
“People often bring things in that they’ve inherited from family and don’t know what to do with. We can create something that is personal to their tastes but sentimental with the past,” Pam said.
“That’s a really great way to get to know your customers and have a valuable service to share. I can’t think of anything else I would rather do.”
Much like Santa’s elves, Chadwick’s staff will be working away right up until Christmas Eve. Their hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24. And they are looking forward to helping shoppers find that special something for Christmas morning.
“We are very excited about the season. We’re wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a very happy new year,” Shay said.