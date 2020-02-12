Valentine’s Days, Mothers’ Days, birthdays, weddings and anniversaries — the Heckle family has been a part of countless stories over the years.
And offering the absolute best for those special occasions has always been a top priority for the owners of Chadwick’s Jewelers on St. Simons Island. The family-owned business has made it its mission to provide one-of-a-kind pieces to match equally unique memories.
It’s something that is incredibly important to current owner, Shay Heckle, who is following in the footsteps of her father, Richard.
Shay closely studied the way her father conducted his business over the years. Not only did it bring her extensive knowledge and experience in the realm of jewelry, but her father also taught her how to treat customers like members of their own family.
“We always do whatever we can to make the customer happy. That’s true whether it’s creating a custom piece, re-designing something they already have or special ordering something. We can do it all,” she said.
Chadwick’s has been providing that same top quality service since they opened their doors in 1982. Today, their showroom is filled with shimmering treasures — but it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the selection they offer.
“We have a lot of things here and all of them are beautiful and unique. However, if a customer comes in and wants something different, we can find it, order it and have it the next day. Even in a world of instant gratification, that’s pretty quick,” she said with a laugh.
Customers are grateful for that option, as well as the opportunity to get in on the latest in jewelry trends. For a while, shoppers have been gravitating toward brilliant diamonds that come in array of springtime colors.
“The canaries are huge right now, as are all of the colored diamonds. Everyone loves them. We carry quite a few here,” she said.
Of course, if customers want to incorporate canary diamonds into a new piece, that’s easily done. The Chadwick’s team always enjoys creating something from scratch or re-working designs into something fresh and new. Their onsite jeweler, Matthew Valentine, has plenty of experience in crafting intricate pieces that are unlike anything else. That, Shay says, has allowed for families to take pieces of the past and make it a part of the present.
“We have so many people who have things from their grandmothers or parents that they’ve collected over the years. They bring them in and we look at everything they have and are able to use it for something new,” she said.
A prime example are re-imagined watches that Matt has created. Customers can bring in a timepiece to craft a bold new bracelet by removing the watch face and embedding new or existing gems into the base.
“We’ve shared these on our Facebook and Instagram pages and they’re really amazing. People just love these,” she said. “You can use gems that you already have or we can select new ones to convert these into something entirely new.”
While Chadwick’s has an extensive selection of loose stones and metals to suit any price point, creating a piece of jewelry does not have to break the bank.
“It really doesn’t have to be expensive. We can work with any budget. There’s so much that can be done,” she said.
“We have a lot of people that bring in pictures of something they’ve found and we can do our version of it or exactly the same as the photo.”
That kind of know-how and versatility can only come from experience — and Chadwick’s is filled with it. Shay has more than 25 years with Matt boasting more than 35 years. Prior to Richard Heckle’s passing, he brought nearly 50 years of expertise, which he instilled in his daughter.
Shay is grateful for what she has learned and for the opportunity to continue sharing her family’s legacy with fellow families in the Golden Isles, continuing to play an important part in their stories through time-honored keepsakes.
“Jewelry is just so unique, especially as a gift. There’s really nothing like it. It can be something a husband gives a wife or a parent to a child, they’re all just so special. Nothing can compare to it,” she said with a smile.