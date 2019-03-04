Coastal Georgia is in a familiar position after Day 1 of the Sand Shark Invitational: atop the leaderboard.
The Mariners men’s golf team shot 3-over at the Oldfield Gold Club in Okatie, S.C., to finish tied with Dalton State for first place among the 14-team field.
Point University in third place — eight strokes behind the top spot at 11-over. Keiser University shot 13-over, and South Carolina Beaufort closed out the top five with a 19-over.
Dalton State has the top individual at 2-under, but Coastal’s Jackson Lawlor is just one stroke behind through 36 holes with 18 more to go today. Eli Scott (E), Kyle Kidd (+2), and Mark Jackson (+4), are also among the top 15 individuals in the tournament.