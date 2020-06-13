Many businesses have reopened after being closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And more people are going out in public, with most taking the appropriate health precautions to prevent spreading or contracting COVID-19.
Wearing masks and social distancing are still recommended, but one way the virus can be transmitted is seldom discussed — the risk of cash transactions.
Ginger Heidel, a spokeswoman for the Coastal Health District, said she doesn’t consider cash transactions unsafe, but the virus can remain on surfaces, including coins and dollar bills.
“The virus only survives a short time on surfaces, but it wouldn’t be impossible,” she said of someone contracting coronavirus by taking cash from someone who was carrying the virus.
Heidel wouldn’t go as far as to recommend never making a cash transaction.
“A credit card transaction is safer,” she said. “Especially if you are the only one handling the card.”
Instead, she said a person making a cash transaction should take the same precautions as someone returning from a grocery store or gas station.
“I think you’re better off just cleaning your hands,” she said. “There are no CDC guidelines specific to cash.”
Cash from ATM machines is another matter. Banks sanitize the cash before it goes into the machine.