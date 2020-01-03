As a small business owner, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, understands the importance of customer service and marketing.
He also has been coming to Brunswick long enough to understand the significant change in the climate of the business community in the city’s downtown district the past several years.
Carter returned to Brunswick on Thursday to express his support of the business community by filming two videos to help bolster the city’s chances to be one of five finalists for the TV show “Small Business Revolution.”
If selected as the overall winner, the city will be featured in an eight-episode documentary on the TV series by Deluxe and earn a $500,000 award for brick and mortar work and in-kind marketing for individual businesses and the city.
The first video was filmed outside Daddy Cate’s Coffees, where Carter shared memories of a July 4 celebration several years ago in Brunswick. He said the city’s natural beauty, friendly people and overall ambience is what keeps him coming back to visit Brunswick.
“The whole atmosphere of Brunswick is what attracts me the most,” he said.
Carter said he is encouraged by the positive business climate and growth downtown he has seen the past several years. In the video, he encouraged people to go to social media an post positive messages about Brunswick.
Carter filmed a second video at Southern Hanger, where he encouraged viewers to show their support for the city on the TV show’s website.
Susan Imhoff, one of the local organizers generating support for the city’s selection for the TV show, said it’s important for people to go on TV show’s website and post positive videos or comments ending the hashtags #mybrunswick; #Deluxe and #smallbusinessrevolution. She said Brunswick was among 35,000 cities nominated for the TV show and she is encouraged by the support and momentum to be featured on the show.
“We need our town spirit,” she said.
Donna Davis, a Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce member and local businesswoman, said it will take as many as 1 million votes for the city to win the TV show’s contest. The goal is to generate support for Brunswick throughout the state and beyond as the only city in the Southeast under consideration this year.
The city will learn if it is one of five finalists on Jan. 14. Local organizers plan to hold an event at the Ritz Theatre that day to hopefully celebrate the city making the cut. Then there will be a frenzied two-week period where the city with the most social media votes will be the winner. Go to https://www.facebook.com/smallbizrev/posts/2647461941964086 to post a comment.