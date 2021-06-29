Cardi B, Queen
Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards
NEW YORK — Cardi B’s “WAP” had new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant.
The Grammy-winning star debuted her baby bump during a live performance Sunday alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos. She also won video of the year for her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No. 1 hit “WAP.”
Cardi B didn’t stay to accept the honor at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but Megan Thee Stallion rushed to the stage to pick up the award, forgetting to thank Cardi during her speech.
But the “Savage” rapper made up for it when she won best female hip-hop artist moments later.
“I really forgot to say ‘thank you Cardi’ for even putting me on ‘WAP’ because it makes me feel so good to be acknowledged by one of my peers, who I think so highly of,” said Megan Thee Stallion, who was the big winner of the night with four trophies. “I think so highly of all the women who was nominated in this category.”
Along with celebrating female artists, the BET Awards also highlighted gay pride with a seductive performance by Lil Nas X and Queen Latifah, who thanked her reported partner and son when she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.
As she rattled on thank you’s, she said: “Ebony, my love, Rebel, my love.” The 51-year-old ended with: “Peace! Happy pride!”
Queen Latifah was honored for her illustrious career as a Grammy-winning rapper, a Golden Globe-winning actor and an Emmy-winning TV producer. Rapsody and Monie Love kicked off the tribute with a performance of “Ladies First,” which was followed by Lil Kim and MC Lyte rapping the classic “U.N.I.T.Y.”
Lil Nas X won over the crowd with his No. 1 hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which ended with the rapper locking lips with a male background dancer, as the crowd roared loudly. Some audience members jumped out of their seats in praise.
Rapper Lil Baby won best male hip-hop artist and joined forces with gospel artist Kirk Franklin to kick off the show with a performance that got Issa Rae, Queen Latifah, DJ Khaled and Zendaya bouncing in their seats.
Swizz Beatz curated the tribute to DMX, who died in April at age 50. Performers included Busta Rhymes, Method Man, The Lox, Michael K. Williams and Griselda.
Other winners Sunday included Chris Brown, who won best male R&B/pop artist; Giveon, named best new artist; and Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — took home the best group award. Chadwick Boseman posthumously won best actor.