Three candidates qualified this week to run for the St. Marys City Council seat left vacant by the unexpected death in December of councilman-elect Danny Riggins.
Riggins, a lifelong city resident and local businessman, never lived long enough to take the oath of office.
The candidates will face each other in an at-large special election, meaning the candidate with the most votes will be the winner, with no runoff, even if the candidate with the most votes gets less than 50% of the vote.
The candidates are Jay Moreno, who lost to Riggins in the November general election; Chad Ingram, who ran and lost the election for the Post 2 seat in a three-candidate race, and Mike Wilkie.
Early voting will be held at Precinct 12, at the St. Marys Welcome Center, 400 Osborne Road, St. Marys from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 to March 17. Saturday voting will be held March 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The deadline for voter registration for the special election is Feb. 21.
All four precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the special election on March 21. The locations are Precinct 10, North St. Marys (St. Marys Church), 101 Pine St.; Precincts 11 and 13, St. Marys & Mush Bluff (Agape Christian Fellowship), 10600 Colerain Road; Precinct 12, South St. Marys (St. Marys Welcome Center), 400 Osborne Road and Precinct 14, West St. Marys (Three Rivers Church), 101 Miller Street.