Camden County’s football coach Jeff Herron cautioned his players last week about a possible letdown in their first playoff game in seven years.
That warning was nearly prophetic, as Herron’s Wildcats traded leads with East Coweta in the first half Saturday in a first-round playoff matchup before pulling away in the second half for a 44-33 win at Chris Gilman Stadium.
Camden (8-3) held the Indians on its first possession, getting the ball at midfield and scoring in six plays on a 40-yard field goal by Gabe Caison for a 3-0 Wildcats lead.
The Indians (6-5) responded on the next possession, aided by a kickoff out of bounds and a face mask penalty, scoring in seven plays on a four-yard touchdown run by Bailey Kornegay for a 7-3 lead.
Camden drove down the field on its next possession, scoring in eight plays, capped with a four-yard run by Jaden Dailey to give the Wildcats a 10-7 lead late in the first quarter.
After the teams traded possessions to start the second quarter, the East Coweta got back on the scoreboard on an 11-play drive that ended with a six-yard touchdown pass from Christian Langford to Bram Cronic for a 14-10 Indians lead.
Camden responded after a failed onside kick by the Indians, one of three in the game, that left the ball at midfield. Six plays later, the Wildcats scored on a 32-yard touchdown run by Dailey for a 17-14 lead with less than two minutes to go in the half.
Less than a minute later, the Indians scored in four plays on a drive starting on their own 20 yard line that ended with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Langford to Keelan Kornegay for a 21-17 East Coweta lead at halftime.
Herron told his players at halftime that he was disappointed in their performance in the first half.
“We were just flat,” he said. “There wasn’t any emotion in the first half.”
Both teams forced punts on the first possessions in the third quarter, before Camden put together a long 14-play drive that ate up more than six minutes of the clock to regain the lead 24-21. The Indians were forced to punt on their next possession with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.
Camden scored on a one-yard run by Quan Floyd for a 31-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.
East Coweta took a risk on its next possession and failed to convert on a fourth and two on its own 28 yard line. Dailey scored on the next play, his third of the game, to give Camden a 38-21 lead.
The Indians scored midway through the final quarter to narrow the Camden lead to 38-27 after a failed two point conversion.
Camden got the ball back again deep in Indians territory after they turned the ball over on downs. Three plays later, Dailey scored again, this time a 3 yard run for a 44-27 lead after a missed extra point. He carried the ball 19 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
East Coweta scored again late in the game for the final score of 44-33.
After the game, Herron asked his players what the most important playoff game is. At first they responded by saying it is the first one. Then, Herron asked the question again. The players, realizing they had just won the first playoff game, responded by saying the second game of the playoffs is the most important game.
Herron said his team played flat and uninspired the first half before playing the way they are capable of playing.
Camden will go on the road Friday to face Grayson in the second round of the playoffs. Herron coached Grayson to a state championship in the 2016-2017 season.
“We’re going to wash this away quickly,” he told his players. “All you have to do is worry about you. You can’t play like you played tonight to win on the road against Grayson.”
The only common opponent the teams had was Lowndes, which defeated Grayson 24-14 and lost to Camden 48-21.
Herron said the defense played with more emotion in the second half.
“They played us defensively to take away what we were doing well,” he said. “They were determined not to give away any play action possessions. It was what they were giving us. It was a good, well-deserved win.”