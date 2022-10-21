The Camden County Wildcats’ defense blocked a field goal attempt that would have enabled Valdosta High to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter.
Instead, Dylan Higginbotham blocked the short field goal attempt giving Camden the ball back on the Valdosta 18 yard line with 6:44 remaining in the game. That was all the time Camden needed to grind out the remainder of the game for a 17-14 win over the No. 3 ranked, Class 7-A team in the state.
Camden, 6-3, 2-1 in region play, took the opening kickoff for a long, methodical drive that set the tone for the game. The 12-play drive ate up nearly seven minutes of time before Jaden Dailey scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
Valdosta, 8-1, 2-1 in region play, responded in a six-play drive that took three minutes, ending with a 47-yard touchdown run by Ahmad Denson to knot the score at 7-7 with more than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Camden’s first drive of the second quarter ended in three plays, forcing a punt that was blocked, giving Valdosta great field position on the Camden 23-yard line. Two plays later, Valdosta quarterback Todd Robinson tossed a touchdown pass to Jalen Whitehead for a 14-7 Valdosta lead early in the second quarter.
The teams traded possessions the remainder of the half, with Camden trailing by a touchdown at halftime.
Camden tied the game late in the third quarter on a 74-yard touchdown pass by Mason Robinson to Quan Floyd. Then, Camden tried an onside kick that failed to go 10 yards, giving Valdosta good field position at midfield.
But Jake Lindsey intercepted Valdosta two plays later, leading to a 32-yard field goal on the first play of the final quarter to give Camden a 17-14 lead. After Camden stopped a 12-play drive that ended with the block field goal, they ran the ball reminiscent of the decade of the 2000s when Herron coached Camden to three state championships.
After the game, Herron praised his players for the play on the offensive line and defense. He told his players the expectations are higher than ever.
“Now, I’ll expect this every week,” he said of the effort. “You responded great this week. Don’t let it go to your heads.”
Valdosta had the state’s No. 1 defense, which was a big concern for Herron and his coaching staff.
“Going into this game, we were scared to death because their defense only gave up four points a game,” he said. “Our offensive line played the best game of the year. And special teams were huge.”
Herron’s squad has a bye week next week before hosting Loundes High in the final regular season game of the year. If Camden wins that game, it will have home field advantage in the playoffs.