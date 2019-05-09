A global infrastructure strategy firm has named Spaceport Camden as among the top 50 strategic infrastructure projects in the nation.
The list by CG/LA Infrastructure, identifies the sites and ranks them based on the potential to create jobs and generate economic growth.
Spaceport Camden will be recognized at the company’s upcoming Blueprint 2025 Leadership Forum in Washington D.C. The event features high-level government officials including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Federal Aviation Administration director Daniel Elwell.
Camden County Administrator Steve Howard said the designation shows the potential the proposed spaceport can have on the local economy.
“Georgia is already the No. 1 state to do business and now Spaceport Camden is a top 50 infrastructure project in the United States,” Howard said. “This should send a strong message to the rapidly growing commercial space industry that Camden County, Ga. is the best place in America to launch a rocket and a space company. Georgia is primed to become the epicenter of commercial space flight in the United States.”
Norman Anderson, head of CG/LA, is considered a recognized expert on infrastructure deals in the United States and other nations. In 2017, Anderson helped the Trump administration prioritize more than $1 trillion in infrastructure project plans.
“From the Space Force to the National Space Council to a renewed commitment to returning to the moon, reclaiming America’s leadership in space is a strategic priority of the Trump Administration,” Anderson said. “To meet future launch demand and keep the United States competitive, we need to fast track projects like Spaceport Camden.”
But not everyone was impressed with the spaceport designation. Steve Weinkle, a longtime critic of the spaceport project, called the announcement a “world-class publicity stunt.”
Weinkle said the list “appears to be prepared by a paid advocacy consultant for troubled and controversial projects.”
The estimated infrastructure value of $150 million for the spaceport is “a truly incredible work of fiction that appears to have been created from thin air,” he said.
The status of the spaceport project is still being determined by FAA officials. The environmental impact statement has been on hold for a year and the application for a spaceport license is still under review.