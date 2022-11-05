Big plays, including five running plays of more than 46 yards, helped propel Camden County to a 48-21 win over Lowndes County.
Friday’s win guarantees Camden (7-3, 3-1) will host its first playoff game in seven years at Chris Gilman Stadium next Friday.
Both teams exchanged possessions to start the game before Lowndes (5-5, 1-3) took a 7-0 lead on a 26-yard touchdown pass by Marvis Parrish to Thomas Kevis.
Camden responded two plays later on a 55-yard touchdown run by Jaden Dailey to knot the score at 7-7 near the end of the first quarter.
Camden was penalized for roughing the kicker on Lowndes’ first possession of the second quarter. The Vikings were unable to capitalize on the mistake, missing a 34-yard field goal.
The Wildcats scored on its first play after the missed field goal on an 80-yard run by Deonte’ Cole, who has been injured for most of the season, for a 14-7 lead.
Camden intercepted a Parrish pass late in the second quarter. Wildcats’ quarterback Mason Robinson tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Quad Floyd on the next play for a 20-7 lead after a failed two-point conversion.
Camden head football coach Jeff Herron said he admonished his team at halftime for nine penalties, including four personal fouls.
The Wildcats responded, scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run by Jaden Dailey to open the second half for a 27-7 lead.
Lowndes responded on a seven-play drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown run by Parrish to make it a 27-14 game.
Robinson tossed a 39-yard touchdown to Ja’Marley Riddle for a 34-14 Camden lead. Later in the third quarter, the Wildcats scored again on a 46-yard run by Riddle for a 41-14 lead.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Camden scored again, this time on a 28-yard run by Cole for a 48-14 lead.
The Vikings scored a late fourth quarter touchdown to make the final score 48-21.
After the game, Herron told his team they showed the potential they have despite having more first-half penalties that any game this year.
“How good would this game have been if we didn’t have 700 yards in penalties?” he said.
He told his players he thought they let up a bit in the fourth quarter with a big lead.
He cautioned players the challenges of the first playoff game, saying it’s the hardest one to win.
Herron said the team has improved on both sides of the ball.
“Our defense did what we wanted them to do,” he said. “We’ve gotten better on offense. Our kids are playing well.”