Camden County’s Wildcats ran roughshod over Atlantic Coast with nine players carrying the ball for 227 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone.
By the time the game ended, Camden won 47-6, with the Wildcats giving up the shutout byh getting back-to-back face mask penalties to move Atlantic Coast down the field for its only score late in the fourth quarter.
The Stingrays, 0-5, were forced to punt on the opening drive after starting the team’s first drive on their 20. Ja’Marley Riddle took the Stingray’s punt 20 yards, leaving Camden, 4-2, in good field position on the 41-yard line, punching the ball in for a touchdown four plays later on a 13-yard run by Riddle and a 7-0 Camden lead.
Atlantic Coast was unable generate any offense on its next possession, and was forced to punt in four plays.
Camden took the ball on the Stingrays’ 45 yard line, scoring another touchdown four plays later on a 13 yard run by Mason Robinson, to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.
Atlantic Coast was forced to punt on another three and out to start the second quarter.
Five plays later, Camden scored on a 16-yard touchdown run by Quan Floyd for a 21-0 lead.
Atlantic Coast was forced to punt deep in its territory on its next possession giving the Wildcats the ball near midfield. Camden scored in four plays on a 9 yard touchdown pass by freshman quarterback Parks Riendeau to Saige Roche for a 28-0 lead.
The Stingrays avoided a worse first half deficit when they blocked a Camden flea flicker deep in their territory with less than a minute remaining in the half.
The second half didn’t start any better for Atlantic Coast. Xavier Holzendorf took the opening kick of the second half 73 yards for a touchdown and a 34-0 Camden lead after a missed extra point.
The Stingrays possessed the ball for the next 8 minutes of the third quarter, with the drive stalling on the Camden 36 yard line, and the team turning the ball over on downs.
Six plays later, all runs, Camden scored again on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jaden Dailey for a 41-0 lead.
Camden forced another punt on the next Atlantic Coast possession and scored seven plays later on a 3 yard run by Justin James to give the Wildcats a 47-0 lead after the extra point was blocked.
After the late touchdown to get on the scoreboard, the Stingrays had the extra point blocked to cut the lead to 47-6.
Camden coach Jeff Herron praised the first half effort of his team. He expressed a little disappointment about the flat performance in the second half after his team scored on the opening kickoff of the third quarter.
“I though you were ready to play in the second half,” he told his players. “You let them have an 8-minute drive in the second half. We can’t do that in region play. We cannot relax at halftime.”
Herron praised the student section for the noise they made, resulting in five or six delay of game penalties against the Stingrays.
“I can’t say enough about the student section,” he said. “It’s making a huge difference. Now if we could get the rest of the people in the stands to be as enthusiastic, that would be great.”
The Wildcats are off next week, a welcome break after four consecutive wins, Herron said.
“It’s a real good time,” he said. “They need a little mental break. We’ve got to find a way to finish these games.”