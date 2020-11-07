The Camden County Wildcats struggled to move the ball early on in Friday’s matchup against the Tift County.
And the Blue Devils weren’t any better, as both teams failed to get a first down in the first quarter at Chris Gilman Stadium in Kingsland.
Tift got on the scoreboard first with a 12-play drive that ate up more than six and a half minutes, with the drive ending with a nine-yard touchdown run by Tyler Parker for a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats responded on the first play of the next possession on an 83-yard touchdown pass from Josh Brown to Deonte Cole to knot the game at 7-7.
Both teams traded possessions for the remainder of the second quarter, which ended tied.
After Camden forced a punt on Tift’s opening possession of the third quarter, the Wildcats marched down the field starting on its own 26-yard line and scoring nine plays later on a two-yard touchdown run by Jamie Felix for a 14-7 Wildcats lead.
Camden recovered the following kickoff, and scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jadin Jones on the first play to increase the Wildcats lead to 21-7.
Keith Giddens intercepted a pass from Blue Devils quarterback Mike Turner on the second play of the next Tift possession to stop an attempt to regain some momentum.
Both teams battled defensively throughout much of the final quarter until Camden stopped a fourth-down attempt by Tift on the Wildcats 30-yard line. Two plays later, Ethan Petiote grabbed a 23-yard touchdown pass to give Camden a 28-7 lead with little more than three minutes remaining in the game.
Camden forced another turnover on downs deep in Blue
Devils territory and scored on a two-play 13-yard drive for a 35-7 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the game. The Blue Devils scored a late touchdown for a final score of 35-14.
Camden coach Bob Sphire said he expected a defensive struggle against a talented Tift team.
“It was really sluggish in the first quarter,” he said.
But as the game progressed, Sphire said his team’s physical conditioning and tough schedule showed.
“I think our kids played with a lot of intensity,” he said. “I think we wore them down. I thought we created some turnovers that were huge.”
The win gives Camden, 5-4 (1-1 in region play) and snaps a three-game losing streak going into the final game of the regular season next week against Lowndes County.
“We were on the ropes,” Sphire said. “Our attitude has been great. We’ve played a really difficult schedule.”