Camden County welcomes Lowndes County tonight as the Wildcats look to bounce back after falling short to Colquitt County last week.
Last week was tough for the Wildcats, and it doesn’t get any easier this week. Lowndes is the No. 6 overall team in the country and No. 1 team in Georgia, according to Max Preps.
The Vikings defeated Tift County last week 28-0 to stay a perfect 8-0 on the year and 1-0 in the region.
Leading the way for Lowndes is its starting quarterback Jacurri Brown who is currently 39-of-73 for 501 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing, as well. Brown has 104 carries for 813 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The sophomore has recorded three games with over 100 yards and averages 7.8 a touch and 101.6 yards a game. Brown’s a playmaker that the Wildcats defense must find a way to slow down and make him give the ball to his teammates.
However, he is far from being the only standout on the Lowndes team. Two other players who he can hand it off too are junior Israel Mitchell and senior Gary Osby.
Mitchell has 73 carries on the season for 513 yards and five touchdowns. He has three games with over 100 yards and averages seven yards a carry as well.
Osby has 58 carries for 301 yards and leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 13. He averages 5.2 yards a carry but only 37.6 a game. Osby also plays defense for the Vikings and has two sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and 42 tackles on the year.
Through the air, Camden will have to make sure to keep tabs on Ghetti Brown who leads the team in receiving with 19 catches for 192 yards. Another top receiving target is Dominique Marshall. He has four catches this year for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Much like Camden, the Vikings will try and get their run game established as they average 270 on the ground and only 81.1 yards through the air.
However, it’s been the Vikings defense that continues making statements this year. The most points an opponent has scored on Lowndes this season was 21 when the Vikings defeated Northwestern High from Miami 48-21.
On average, Lowndes’s defense only allows opponents to score 7.25 points a game. The Vikings have two shut outs so far and six games when teams scored seven or fewer points.
This unit has 29 sacks on the year, 33 quarterback hurries, and 69 tackles for loss. They also have 19 pass deflections, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Lowndes has also blocked two punts this year, as well.
Camden will have to find a way to keep this defense on its toes and win in the trenches. The Wildcats have as many playmakers on offense as well but will need the defense to step up.
The Vikings defense will have to worry about Camden’s two-headed running monster Jamie Felix and Daryl Williams, along with some talented wideouts and two quarterbacks who can make plays themselves.
Felix has 102 carries for 656 yards and eight touchdowns averaging 6.4 yards a carry. He also has two games with 100-plus yards.
Williams has 72 carries for 441 yards and four touchdowns averaging over six yards a carry as well.
Caleb Keaton is a third back that, in the last few weeks have gotten some opportunities to make plays at running back. He has eight carries for 106 yards and one touchdown.
Camden also has two wideouts with over 300 yards. Shawn Hardy leads the team with 23 catches for 466 yards and six touchdowns. Regardless of who is in at quarterback for the Wildcats, they trust Hardy to make the play. Closely behind him is Chamar Roberts, who has 16 catches for 389 yards and seven touchdowns.
In the last couple of weeks, Camden’s used multiple quarterbacks. Senior Logan Watson has been the main guy for most of the season, but Joshua Brown stepped up and helped lead the team to victory over Colleton County.
Watson is 73-of-124 for 1,190 yards, 17 touchdowns, and two interceptions.
He also the fourth leading rusher on the team with 99 yards on 18 carries and two rushing scores. Brown is 25-of-37 for 431 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Camden’s defense gives up, on average, 21.86 points a game. The Wildcats have 32 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, and 36 quarterback hurries. They also have seven interceptions, 15 pass deflections, eight fumble recoveries, and seven forced fumbles.
These two teams match evenly on paper; however, Lowndes has a lot of confidence going into this game. Camden and the Vikings kickoff at 7:30 p.m. as the Wildcats look for their first region win of the season and avoid losing two straight games.