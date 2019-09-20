Camden County scored on its first two possessions to jump out to an early 14-0 lead over Brunswick High on its way to a dominating 35-7 score by halftime.
Things didn’t get any better for the Pirates in the second half of Friday night's game. The two teams matched each other offensively, with the game ending with a 48-20 Wildcats’ victory at Chris Gilman Stadium.
Brunswick coach Sean Pender expressed his disappointment in his team’s effort. He told his players they need to start buying into the program.
“We left a lot of plays on the field and we faltered,” he said.
He told his players they need to focus and work on the mental aspect of the game.
“If you learn to do this, you will get results,” he said.
Camden, 5-0, played mistake-free ball for the first quarter.
Brunswick, 1-3, opened the second quarter with a six play scoring drive ending with a touchdown pass by Anthony Mountain to Chuckobe Hill to make the score 14-7. Camden responded by scoring on its next three possessions for a 35-7 halftime lead.
The Pirates responded in the first offensive possession of the third quarter on a five play drive ending with a two-yard touchdown run by Che’querdo Foy. The score was 35-13 after a missed extra point.
Camden responded on the next possession with a six-play drive ending with a 1 yard touchdown run by quarterback Logan Watson. A missed extra point by Camden made the score 41-13.
The Pirates got on the scoreboard on the opening drive of the final quarter, capped with a 17-yard touchdown pass by Mountaikn to Xavier Bean to cut the deficit to 41-20.
Camden scored late in the fourth quarter after Brunswick failed to convert a fake punt, giving the Wildcats the ball at midfield. Jamie Felix ran the ball three consecutive times for Camden, scoring on a 15-yard run to make the final score 48-20.
Camden coach Bob Sphire express frustration over his team’s play in the second half.
“We’ve got to learn to all four quarters,” he said. “The program we have now has to play on every snap. We have potential to be an outstanding football team."