Warner Robins showed why it is the No. 2 ranked class 5-A football team in the state when it made the trip Friday to Chris Gilman Stadium to face the Camden County Wildcats.
The Demons, 6-0, scored touchdowns on all but one possession in the first half the jump to a 42-27 lead at halftime.
Then, the second half was all Warner Robins, scoring four touchdowns in the third quarter and three more in the fourth to end the game with a 77-34 win. Camden scored its lone touchdown of the second half with less than a minute remaining in the game and backup players on both sides on the field.
Camden coach Jeff Herron called the game one of the worst in Camden County history and “the most embarrassing moment of my coaching career.”
“They did a good job in the second half,” he said. “They’re a really, really good football team.”
Warner Robins quarterback Christian Lane completed 16 of 21 pass attempts for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the three quarters he played.
The running game was also strong, with Malcolm Brown rushing 19 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Jafrederick Perry carried the ball five times gaining 119 yards and two touchdowns.
The Wildcats, 4-3. managed to keep the game close through most of the first half with a strong running game from Jamie Felix, who gained 84 yards on nine carries. Camden quarterback Gray Loden completed three of four pass attempts of 105 yards and a touchdown.
Things won’t get any easier for the Wildcats next week when they begin region play on the road when they face Tifton.