Samantha Fogle understands the work that goes into earning a Division 1 college athletic scholarship.
She has watched her son spend countless hours in the weight room, practices and on the field the past four years as a linebacker for the Camden County Wildcats.
Fogle couldn’t help but beam with pride Wednesday when her son, Desmond Fogle signed his national letter of intent to play football with the University of Connecticut Huskies.
She said she hoped her son’s hard work on the field and in the classroom would pay dividends when he decided to play football. But it wasn’t until a year ago when she realized her son stood a legitimate shot to earn an athletic scholarship.
“I was very surprised,” she said about UConn’s scholarship offer to her son. “He always did his school work. I’m so proud.”
Fogle said she was especially pleased with her son’s decision to accept UConn’s offer because of the school’s emphasis on family and faith.
“He felt they reached out to him the most,” she said.
Desmond said UConn was the first college to make him an offer and he was convinced he’d have the best opportunity to achieve his goals there.
His long-term goal is to earn a degree in special education and return to Camden County to teach and coach.
Desmond said it took discipline and focus to balance academics and athletics in high school
“I just wanted to be different,” he said.
Five other Camden football players also signed scholarship offers at the ceremony, along with two softball players and two baseball players.
Other football players signing scholarship offers were Michael Ballard and Jordan Billips to Valdosta State University; Caleb Keaton to Albany State University; Derrick Sinegal to Bethune-Cookman and Chris Sullivan to Bronson College.
Softball player Amber Griffin accepted an offer at Sumter State College and teammate Madisyn Riggins signed with Chipola College. And baseball players Corey Dowdell signed with Georgia State University and teammate Chris Mobley signed with East Georgia State College.
Camden High’s athletic director Welton Coffey, praised the athletes who signed national letters of intent during the ceremony.
“These kids put in a lot of hard work,” he said. “The kids have to work in the classroom to have these opportunities. You’re not getting here unless you meet the qualifications.”
Parents also play an important role in keeping their children focused, along with teachers, coaches and school administrators, Coffey said.
Head football coach Bob Sphire said national signing day is always a little bittersweet. He gets to see his players grow athletically and academically during their four years in the program.
Other seniors are also expected to get athletic scholarship offers before the end of the school year, Sphire said. He reminded them to keep up their grades to ensure they maximize their chances to earn a scholarship.
“It really is rewarding when you see they get a chance to play college football,” he said. “You use it as a vehicle to get a college education.”