A 50-acre tract on Colonel’s Island has attracted the interest of a potential buyer, but the current owner is in no hurry to sell the property.
Dawn Malin, chair of the Southeast Georgia Alliance Joint Development Authority, said she was unsure how the potential buyer would use the property. The property is adjacent to another vacant tract of land with as much as 50 percent wetlands.
“I see it as a good buffer,” Malin said.
Currently, the tract is undeveloped and is maintained by a local hunting club. Malin said the hunt club keeps a low profile, but there was one complaint about it two years ago.
Authority members agreed to get a property value assessment and determine possible uses for the land before making a decision to put it on the market.
“I’d hate to make a decision now. I want it to be job creating,” said Ryan Moore, president of the Brunswick & Glynn County Development Authority.
An update of the Alliance website is ongoing as a way to make it more user friendly. Members were encouraged to post information about special programs, local land information and upcoming events on the site.
“It’s important to know people are listening,” said Peggy Jolley, an authority member. “It’s a work in progress. We want to make it bigger and better.”
Pete Snell, vice president of economic development at Coastal Pines Technical College, said more than 4,000 students are enrolled in classes, a new record. He also updated members on the ongoing construction of a new technical college campus in Kingsland, saying the work on the $17.1 million building is progressing ahead of schedule.
A wide variety of technical classes will be offered at the new campus when it opens next year.