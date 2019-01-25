The business community understands the partial government shutdown has become a hardship on those serving in two Coast Guard units in Camden County. And they plan to help.
More than 50 people attended a meeting in Kingsland on Thursday to discuss ways they are helping those serving in the Coast Guard and other federal employees affected by the shutdown.
And the help goes far beyond the food banks providing canned food, dry goods and gift certificates.
The Navy Federal Credit Union is offering affected customers with a government shutdown loan without a credit check. Those with loans can defer payment until they start receiving paychecks again, if they have direct deposit.
Other banks and credit unions are offering to defer payments for varying periods of time. All the lenders said credit will not be adversely affected for those asking for help.
Georgia Power is offering to help on a case-by-case basis to make arrangements to get help paying their electric bills. And the cities of Kingsland, St. Marys and Woodbine are offering to defer water, sewer and trash pickup bills until the shutdown ends. Call 888-660-5890 for information.
Local churches and food banks are also distributing boxes of food to families.
Sheila McNeill, former national Navy League president, said there is no indication the shutdown will end anytime soon. McNeill currently serves as president of The Camden Partnership, an organization created to support the Navy, Coast Guard and other service members serving at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and at a Maritime Safety and Security Team in St. Marys.
“Not having a paycheck is very significant,” she said. “All branches of the service should be paid.”
She said she has been working with the Coast Guard Petty Officers Association to identify some of the needs of those working without pay.
Some Coast Guard families have children ranging from newborns to two years old, so diapers of different sizes are needed.
Local businesses were urged to provide part-time weekend jobs to help families financially. And landlords with tenants who are affected are being asked to defer rents until the shutdown ends.
The St. Marys United Methodist Church has collected more than $2,500 that they are still trying to determine the best way to use to help. Other churches with food banks are also helping families.
And many businesses and organizations, including the Kingsland Welcome Center, are collecting dry goods that they will deliver to groups who are dealing directly with Coast Guard families.
An official from the Camden County school system said she plans to ask student organizations to create service projects to help.
Information about all the resources available to help affected workers will be posted at camdenchamber.com. by the end of the workday today. People seeking help are required to have a picture identification showing they are federal employees.
The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce is also helping affected workers in Glynn County.
Organizations and businesses are being asked to offer furloughed government employees special discounts, rates or services. They will be listed on the Chamber’s website. Contact Joan Ware at the chamber, 265-0620 to help.
“We know there are many local federal employees who have been affected by the government shutdown that began on Dec. 22,” said chamber president Woody Woodside. “The chamber would like to help identify opportunities for assistance, and we are asking the business community to do what they can to support these individuals at this difficult time.”