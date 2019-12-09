Six HunterMaclean attorneys recognized by Georgia trend
Six HunterMaclean attorneys have been recognized as among the 2019 Legal Elite by “Georgia Trend.”
The six lawyers work at offices in St. Simons Island and Savannah. They are: Thomas S. Cullen; J. Benedict Hartman; Shawn A. Kachmar; Frank S. Macgill; Christopher H. Smith and Joseph F. Strength.
“Our firm is very proud to have six attorneys honored as part of this year’s Legal Elite,” said Brad Harmon, HunterMaclean managing partner. “This recognition affirms their dedication to their practice, clients, and our community.”
— The Brunswick News