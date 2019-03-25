Bert and Gail Flexer with Georgia Coast Design and Construction recently attended the Southern Living Custom Builder Summit, held in Savannah. This yearly event gathers members of the Southern Living Custom Builder program together to learn, grow and collaborate with other nationally acclaimed architects and designers. Speakers included Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living, Inc., Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV’s “Home Town” series, and Dierdre Finnergan, VP/Group Publisher of Meredith Corp.
The Southern Living Custom Builder Program is a network of some of the finest custom homebuilders in the Southern United States. Southern Living selects homebuilders because of their commitment to great architecture and building homes in their communities that families love from generation to generation. Members are chosen for this esteemed program based on their reputation among local building trade and consumers, craftsmanship and excellence in architecture, strength in the marketplace, financial stability, and customer service. Bert and Gail are celebrating their 11th year in this prestigious program and are the only member in Coastal Georgia.
For more information, contact Bert Flexer, Georgia Coast Design and Construction, at bertflexer@gmail.com or 912-266-3089.