Brunswick Landing Marina recognized by TripAdvisor
The Brunswick Landing Marina, Inc. has been awarded with a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.
The certificate, based on traveler reviews over the past years. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.
“We are honored to be recognized by TripAdvisor and thrilled to be in the company of award-winning hospitality businesses,” said Michael Torras, Manager at Brunswick Landing Marina, Inc. “There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by our guests. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on customer reviews, this achievement is a remarkable vote of confidence to our continued business success and commitment to service excellence.”