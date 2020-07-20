United Way of Coastal Georgia names new executive director
United Way of Coastal Georgia has selected Justin Callaway as its new executive director.
Callaway previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of NewCity Brunswick, a nonprofit organization developed to direct investment in residential resurgence and the revitalization of downtown Brunswick.
“(Callaway) brings the energy and institutional knowledge to modernize our local United Way while continuing to serve our communities and support United Way’s partner agencies,” said Mary H. Jenrette UWCGA Board Chairman and Senior Vice President of Synovus Bank Wealth Management.
A native of the Golden Isles, Callaway graduated from Glynn Academy in 2000. In 2004, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Furman University. He and his wife, Sarah, own and operate Sandy Bottom Bagels on St. Simons Island. They live in Glynn County with their 3 sons: Hunter, Chase, and Jack.
“Year after year, I am incredibly proud of how United Way supports our partner agencies in Glynn and McIntosh Counties,” Callaway said. “After serving on the UWCGA Board of Directors for four years, my passion for our mission continues to grow. I’m confident in the future of United Way of Coastal Georgia and our commitment to improving the lives of our neighbors.”
— The Brunswick News