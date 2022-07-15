The site plan for a new Burlington store was approved Tuesday by the Mainland Planning Commission.
The 20,075-square-foot store will be built at 10500 Canal Crossing and will connected directly to the Five Below retail store in the existing Canal Crossing Shopping Center.
One resident living near the site expressed concerns about vehicle headlights shining through the fence at the site but she didn’t express opposition to the store.
In other business commissioners:
• Approved a site for a 160-unit multi-family residential development called Clearwater Landing Apartments.
The development will be located of U.S. 17, just north of the Camden County line. Apartments will range in cost from $1,500 to $1,900 a month.
• Approved a site plan for a 20-unit multi-family development on an 8-acre site at 100 Cormacs Way called McGarvey Efficiencies Phase IV.
• Unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for One Road RV Resort. The 27-acre tract at 7256 Blythe Island Hwy. will have 125 RV spaces and 12 to 15 cabins. One resident, Rick Montgomery, expressed concerns that clearing trees at the site will increase the noise he can hear from traffic on Interstate 95 and devalue his property.
• Approval of a rezoning request from forest agricultural to general residential for a 10.8-acre tract at 375 South Port Parkway, near Exit 29.
Plans are for a town home community, with plans to rent the units to start with before selling individual homes later.
• Approval of a rezoning request to reconfigure an old hotel near Exit 36 into an 87-unit, multi-family apartment complex.
• Approval of a planned development district at 435 and 455 Walker Road with as many as 16 single-family homes approved to be built at the site.
• Approval of an amendment to the Majestic Oaks Planned Development District. The amendment gives the developer more flexibility in the design and layout of the commercial, single family and multi-family residential development.