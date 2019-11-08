McIntosh County Academy handled its business Friday night as the Buccaneers shut out Treutlen 27-0.
Buccaneer coach Bradley Warren said it wasn’t the cleanest game, but it was a win. Three different guys scored for McIntosh tonight with Quan Proctor leading the way.
Proctor scored two touchdowns tonight, while Trenton Johnson and Jareese Campbell scored the other two.
“We played hard, but it was sloppy,” Warren said. “Treutlen came with a good game plan. We had too many penalties and turnover in the red zone. Heck, I’ll take a sloppy win over a pretty loss any day.”
With the win over the Vikings, it gives McIntosh home-field advantage in the first round of the Class A Public state playoffs. Warren said that after the game on Friday, he met with his leaders about the rest of the season.
“I feel like we got a really good group of young men,” Warren said. “I met with the seniors tonight after the ball game and said hey, we need great leadership out of you guys next week. They provided it all year for the most part. It’s sudden death now, and you lose you go home, you win you keep playing. So I think our guys will rise up and play hard next week.”
McIntosh’s seeding for the playoff spot will be determined when GHSA releases the Class A power rankings.