Anthony Lowe etched his name in Glynn County history this past week.
The Brunswick High junior completed a perfect season on the mat by winning the GHSA Class 6A Traditional Wrestling State Championship in the 215-pound division Friday at the Macon Centreplex.
Lowe defeated Lee County’s Weston Bryan by major decision in the state finals to finish a perfect 50-0 on the season. He never gave up so much as a point en route to becoming the third wrestler to win a state title in Glynn County history, and the second at Brunswick.
Of the 14 wrestlers from Glynn County to qualify for the state championship, Lowe was one of nine to place — six coming from Brunswick and four hailing from Glynn Academy.
The Terrors did have a trio of state runners up amongst their placers.
Sophomore Jefferson Cuttino took second place in the 126-pound division, junior Cade Morgan placed second in the 138-pound division, and freshman Marigona Lau became the highest-placing girl in Glynn County history with a second-place finish in the 125-pound division at state.
Glynn Academy junior Hunter Kegley finished third at 120 pounds; as did Brunswick’s Blake Ethridge wrestling at 157.
Rounding out the Pirates’ placing wrestlers was Comari Cone, who finished fourth in the 144-pound division, and Clayton Hicks, Sebastian Hutchinson and River Creel, who each placed fifth at 113, 175 and 285, respectively.
Liam Bee (106 pounds), Jack Lombardo (113), Lucas Ketcham (215) and Quay Evans (285) of Glynn Academy also competed at the state championships with top-six finishes at sectionals.