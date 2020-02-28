Brunswick High’s wrestling team finished the 2019-2020 season strong with four guys placing in their divisions at the GHSA 6A Traditional State Tournament earlier this month.
Out of the 43 class 6A teams, Brunswick finished with 71 total points and ninth in the state. Before that, the Pirates placed in the top five at the GHSA State Duals tournament.
The Pirates had 12 players qualify throughout the 14 weight divisions. It was coach Thomas Bartolotta’s second season at the helm as he led this group to a 32-6 record and another successful season.
Qualifying for the Pirates was Trent Burke, Ian Deloney, Peter McKinney, Demonta Pitts, Jeremiah Dawson, Cameron Crump, Chuckobe Hill, Leon Charlton, Ryne Buckley, Anthony Bautista, Staffon Stanley, and William Abbott.
Of those 12 players that qualified, four of them placed in their weight classes, a Brunswick school record. Burke placed third in the 106-pound division, his second time on the podium after placing fifth last season.
McKinney finished fifth in the 120-pound weight class. Pitts finished fourth in the 126-pound division, and the final Pirate to place at the state tournament was Jeremiah Dawson, who took home sixth place in the 132-pound class.
Both of Brunswick’s seniors qualified for state as Pitts and Buckley suited up for the Pirates one last time. Bartolotta said that Pitts did well this season and finished strong.
“The last two weekends he wrestled well as he took third in the sectional and fourth in the state,” Bartolotta said. “He avenged a loss to a kid from Richmond Hill that beat him in the finals in area. He did a good job with his match at state as he beat a good kid from Lee County by the name of Lee Dooley. He beat him by two points— wrestled very well and took fourth in a solid weight class.”
Bartolotta said he was proud of his guys and what they did this season after having to replace so many talented seniors last year.
“It was a great season, and I’m very proud. It was a season where I think the kids grew a lot,” Bartolotta said. “We had a lot of new starters, a handful at least I would say. They stepped up, and they did a lot—they grew a lot, they matured a lot. Hopefully, next year we will have a very good senior class with Burke, Dawson, Abbott, and Crump. We have four solid seniors next year. Burkes placed in state twice, Dawson was a semifinalist here, Abbott was one match from placing, and Crump has been in the state tournament twice and won matches. We have four very heavy-hitting seniors next year.”
The Pirates return 10 starters next year, and Bartolotta said that next year’s group would consist of a bunch of guys who have earned some wisdom through the sport.
“I think next year we’re going to have a bunch of kids that are really learning the sport. They’re going to be experienced,” Bartolotta said. “We’re looking to have seven to eight kids place in state next year. We are also looking to contend next year for a state duals championship at the very least. I think we’re going to move ahead of a lot of these teams that finished ahead of us. That’s the expectation. We’re going to be a year wiser, stronger, and keep them competitive.”
Bartolotta’s passion for wrestling doesn’t go unknown. He has a tremendous passion for wrestling, and it rubbed off on his guys.
"I love wrestling,” Bartolotta said. “My assistant coach and I love wrestling. The kids we got here love wrestling. We want to win, and we want to compete, and that’s just the way it is. Wherever I went, we did well. I think I have love and passion for it, and it rubs off.”