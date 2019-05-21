Board members of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority are very aware of what they believe are the top issues facing the city.
A study by University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute determined the top issues to be gateways, lighting, business development and plans that never get implemented. The study also surveyed people about their vision for downtown Brunswick 10 to 15 years from now.
“People want a vibrant place,” said Matthew Hill, director of the development authority.
The action items established by the authority a year ago were the topic of discussion in Monday’s annual planning session. Streetscape improvements and additional downtown parking are ongoing projects. Additional promotions including events during the Christmas holidays have been added. And Norwich Street improvements continue to be encouraging.
Some vacant storefronts could be converted to residential housing to help the continued growth downtown.
One struggle has been to find billboard advertising space in locations where the signs aren’t obscured by trees, buildings and other obstructions or are in areas where the traffic volume can justify the large expense of renting billboard space.
Other action items include continued support to connect trails that are part of the Coastal Georgia Greenway, filling vacant storefronts, Queen Square revitalization and restriping parking spaces this summer.
City Commissioner Julie Martin said as many as eight sites have been considered as locations for public art displays but no choices have been made, yet.
The land bank owns five properties outright and four more are in foreclosure. Land bank officials are also doing their due diligence on 15 more properties in the city.
The authority will host an open house on June 7 during the monthly First Friday event for public input about projects people think should be priorities.
Among the long-term and short-term projects agreed on are parking restriping, string lighting, Bay Street and the Coffin Park Fence.
For economic development, greenspace on Norwich Street, downtown garbage and vacant storefront art are among the priorities. Authority members are also seeking vendors for bicycle rentals, food trucks and special events.