Submitted by Ron Maulden
The Brunswick Rotary Club honored the February students of the month at a recent meeting. The students are selected by the guidance counselors at each school. Their selection is based on grades, student involvement at school and in the community.
At the meeting, each student was introduced by Rotarian Brad Brown. The students gave a short presentation on clubs and organizations they are involved in, their goals and what college they will attend. Brown presented each student with a plaque and a token of appreciation. The students invited their guidance counselors, favorite teacher, parents and grandparents to the luncheon. Brunswick Rotary meets at noon every Thursday at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Marlena Bolton of Glynn Academy, from left; Britton Sullivan of Frederica Academy; and Lindsey Benner of Brunswick High School.