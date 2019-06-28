If a young man named Mario had not bunted his way to first base on a pitch from a promising kid named Whitey Ford up in Bridgeport, Conn., he never would have landed on the Brunswick Pirates’ baseball roster.
Likewise, he never would have been beaned in the head by a wild throw from a Cordele A’s pitcher and, thus, gone on to become a three-term governor of the state of New York.
Ok, that is a bit of a stretch. But the story is all there. So is the field where the future governor of New York, Mario Cuomo, chased his big league dreams as a young man. Historic Edo Miller Park sits beside L Street near Goodyear Avenue in Brunswick, its stands now empty of the chatter and catcalls that are requisite for a day at the ballpark.
After last week’s column on the great Babe Ruth’s affinity for spending his offseason hunting and fishing at Dover Hall in western Glynn County, a good friend and baseball nut asked when I would write about the Brunswick Pirates. And, once again, New York notables and baseball cross paths with history in the Golden Isles.
But the minor league Brunswick Pirates were certainly much more than a footnote to Cuomo’s life story. Back in the day when television was still a fairly new-fangled oddity and theaters showed just one movie at a time, having a local minor league ball club to root for must have been quite a luxury.
The Brunswick Pirates came to town in 1951, a Class D affiliate of the Major League Pittsburgh Pirates. The home stadium was called Lanier Field that first season. The Pirates played in the Georgia-Florida League until 1956. Later, the Brunswick Phillies played locally as a farm team of the Philadelphia Phillies in 1957 and ‘58. The St. Louis Cardinals had a minor league team in town from 1962-63.
Brunswick’s Pirates finished in the middle of the pack in its first season of Georgia-Florida League play, fifth out of eight teams with a 60-66 record. They fared even worse in ‘52, finishing one notch above the bottom-dwelling Moultrie Giants with a 62-78 season.
But that was the year Brunswick gave a boy from Queens a field of dreams on which to shoot for Major League stardom. Cuomo ended up in Brunswick because a scout for the Pittsburgh organization went to an exhibition game in Bridgeport, Conn., to watch a hot young pitcher named Whitey Ford, according to a 2015 article in the New York Daily News. Ford would go on to Major League stardom and a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
But that night, Cuomo made it to first base on a bunt off of a pitch from Ford. He was also a solid center fielder. Cuomo, then 20, signed a $2,000 contract with Pittsburgh to play the 1952 season for the Brunswick Pirates.
It must have been heady times for Cuomo (1932-2015) and his teammates, barnstorming around this neck of the sweltering Deep South in a league that was every bit as seat-of-the pants as we might imagine. They played in second-hand wool uniforms.
“You’d throw five or six innings and you’d lose 10 pounds because you’d sweat so much,” teammate Merlin Jorgensen told the Daily News. They had a hot-headed manager with a glass eye and a lit cigar perpetually lodged in the side of his mouth, Jorgensen recalled.
A pitcher, possibly Jorgensen, drove the team bus to away games. The home games were aired on local radio, with a player who was not in the lineup for that game providing color commentary. “The fans loved it,” said Jorgensen, who came to Brunswick from a farm in South Dakota.
Cuomo already displayed a knack for the kind of banter and debate that would lead him to become governor of New York from 1983 to 1994. He loved to sit up front on the bus and engage anyone who would lend him an ear. “He’d switch sides in a argument just to keep it going,” Jorgensen said.
Not all of Cuomo’s memories from his time in Brunswick were good ones. Early in the season, he was shagging flies in right field — near the stands assigned for blacks during those segregated days. He thought nothing of talking with the fans there, until he was called to the general manager’s office.
“He said that I couldn’t be conversing with the fans that way,” Cuomo told MiLB.com in 2007. “I said it was kind of dumb that I couldn’t talk to the fans, and he told me there were plenty of fans outside of right field. I was shocked. You could say I was naive.”
Deep in the season, Cuomo went up to bat against a Cordele A’s side-armed pitcher. A pitch landed high, inside and hard, smacking Cuomo in back of the noggin. Batting helmets were still a few years away.
He spent six days in a hospital, experienced blurred vision and suffered a blood clot as a result, Cuomo told MiLB.com. And there his baseball career ended. He played 81 games with the Brunswick Pirates that season, according to MiLB.com, minor league baseball’s website. Cuomo hit 62 times in 254 at bats, including 10 doubles, two triples and a dinger, according to MiLB.com. That was good enough for a .244 batting average.
The Pirates finished second in 1953, the first year their home stadium was renamed Edo Miller Park. Its namesake, a funeral director and president of the Brunswick Pirates, died suddenly in April of 1952, The Brunswick News reported.
“Active in all sports, baseball was Mr. Miller’s favorite,” The News reported in the April 28, 1952 edition. The article noted that Miller “was responsible for professional baseball returning to Brunswick, and he was happy last Wednesday night when he was introduced at the opening of the 1952 season at Lanier Field.”
Brunswick’s Pirates, by the way, finished atop the Georgia-Florida League standings in both 1954 and ‘55. The stadium later played host to Brunswick High (Pirates) and Glynn Academy baseball games — including the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright’s days with the Red Terrors. But those schools have their own facilities nowadays. Historic Edo Miller Park only plays host to ballgames during the annual Baseball on the Beach high school tournament.
But it is still right there along L Street, just as it was on opening day of the Georgia-Florida League back in the Pirates’ first season in 1951.