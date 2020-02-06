A Brunswick minister’s disruption at Wednesday’s city commission meeting nearly ended with police intervention.
The incident began after the Rev. Zach Lyde addressed commissioners about concerns with the city’s hiring practices. But before explaining them, he began talking about other issues, including his concerns about gentrification, developers telling city officials what’s best for Brunswick and poverty in Brunswick.
Mayor Cornell Harvey found it necessary to interrupt Lyde and requested he stick to reason for being on the agenda.
“Get to the point. That’s all I’m asking you to do,” Harvey said.
That set off a chain of events.
“You don’t know what I’m here to talk about,” Lyde shouted.
When he continued to shout, city police officers began approaching him, which provoked Lyde even more.
“Put me in jail,” he shouted at Harvey. “Have them arrest me. If you weren’t so feeble, so weak, I wouldn’t have to be here today.”
Lyde said the city needs to hire more residents “from my side of town.”
“Your leadership is flawed,” he said. “I’m highly upset because of the conversation I had about the poison in this city. Mr. Mayor, I’m disgusted.”
Earlier in the meeting, city officials listened to a second presentation from Coastal Outreach Soccer. Shawn Williams, the organization’s chief executive officer, asked city officials to consider building a $5 million soccer complex at Howard Coffin Park that would include a 19,000-square-foot building, two full-sized soccer fields and a smaller practice field.
Williams said his program does not have the room to accommodate the demand to include elementary pupils.
The organization does much more than teach youth how to play soccer, he said. Many of its programs are designed to help participants grow.
Harvey said the city now has two proposals to consider regarding Howard Coffin Park. The other proposal is to build a baseball complex for a college baseball league.
In other business, commissioners named assistant city manager Tanet Myers as interim city manager until a replacement is hired for Jim Drumm, who resigned in January.
Construction of more than 9,000 feet of new sidewalks were approved in seven low-income areas with funding from a community development block grant.
Commissioner Johnny Cason asked if the city could do the work instead of hiring a contractor. City engineer Garrow Alberson said that would be impractical for city crews.
“We don’t have the personnel to build 9,000 feet of sidewalk, at least not in a timely manner,” he said. Other sidewalks considered to be hazards to pedestrians will be repaired. The project is scheduled to start around the middle of June and take four to five weeks to complete.