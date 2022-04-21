After winning the first game in the series, Brunswick High traveled to Springfield looking to grab the series and push the Effingham further down the region rankings.
Instead, the Rebels evened the slate with a 4-2 win over the Pirates.
Brunswick got the ball rolling when they scored two runs in the top of the third inning. Kyle Lodise led off the inning with a single up the middle. Riley Morgan sacrificed Lodise over to second. With Chamberlain Dent at the plate, Lodise stole third before Dent walked to put runners on the corners for Caden Purvis. Tai Gadson came in to be the courtesy runner for Dent, and on the first pitch Purvis saw, he hit a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Lodise to tag up from third and score the first run of the night.
Isaiah Brauda kept the inning alive with a single up the middle, with Dawson Parke coming in to run the bases for the catcher. As runners stood tall on first and second, Elijah Wellman delivered the second run of the inning with a single to center, scoring Gadson from second base. Brunswick loaded the bases on a Roland Chance walk but couldn’t continue the damage after a pop out by Jordan Lodise ended the inning.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the inning, Effingham quickly imposed itself at the plate. After Dent walked the first two batters of the inning, he got a punch out before walking to load the bases for JD Coleman. Grounding to Lodise at shortstop for a fielder’s choice, Effingham got its first run and moved the runners 90 feet. Effingham tied the game when Luke Howze scored on a passed ball. Dent struck out Matt Ford to limit the damage to two runs and keep the game tied.
Effingham took the lead in the fourth inning when Tucker Wilson reached base on an error. After a failed pickoff attempt that allowed Wilson to round the bases to third, a sacrifice fly later scored Wilson, putting the Rebels up 3-2.
Brunswick had its chance in the fifth to score runs, with runners on second and third with one out. However, a strikeout and a liner to right left runners stranded in scoring positions.
The Rebels scored their fourth and final run of the game with two outs in the fifth. With two men aboard due to walks, Blake Hendrix scored on a wild pitch by Dent. Pulling Dent after the fourth run, Hunter Bratcher came in for relief and forced a ground out to end the inning.
Dent’s night ended after going 4.2 innings, striking out six, walking four and allowing one hit and four runs (one earned).
Bratcher keep the Rebels at bay by finishing the game for the Pirates in 18 pitched and allowing just one walk.
In their final two innings up to bat, the Pirates failed to get on base, ending the game with a 4-2 defeat.
The final game of the Pirates’ season starts at 6 p.m. Friday at Bud Couch Field.