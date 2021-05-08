A Brunswick man is facing additional prison time added on to his original sentence for making threats against a judge and a witness who contributed to his 2018 conviction, according to David Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Gangster Disciple member Wilbert Stephens, 29, pled guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to solicitation to commit a crime of violence and mailing threatening communications, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Stephens was sentenced last year to 10 years in prison on a firearms charge related to a 2018 drug trafficking indictment in a gang-related drug-trafficking conspiracy.
Held in the Glynn County Detention Center prior to his transfer to a federal prison, Stephens made the death threats in a letter he wrote and mailed to a fellow Gangster Disciple member, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
He could face up to 20 years in federal prison on the charge.
“Less than a year ago, Wilbert Stephens was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a firearms charge related to a drug trafficking investigation, and rather than accept responsibility for his criminal behavior, he sought to retaliate against those who held him accountable,” Estes said. “He’ll now learn that his actions will keep him behind bars for a very long time — and our community will be safer as a result.”