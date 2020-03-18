The Brunswick News presents a list of businesses and restaurants that are open or offering various services in Brunswick, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island during the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a list of all the businesses and restaurants in Brunswick.
This list will continue to be updated as companies send information, so check back frequently.
A Moveable Feast - Brunswick
Open regular hours with modified seating. A Moveable Feast is also still offering meals to go and will begin meal delivery service Wednesday. Call 912-289-9464 at least 24 hours in advance to place orders for delivery. Menu and pricing along with Sunday brunch hours available at amfrestaurant.com.
Angel's Cafe - Brunswick
Offering curbside service for customers. Call Angel's at 912-280-0206 to place order, and the staff will gladly bring it out to the guest's car.
Basil's Thai - Brunswick
Open for regular business hours. Delivery option on DoorDash.
Belk - Brunswick
Belk will temporarily be closed through March 30, but customers can shop online.
Bistro Eleven88 - Brunswick
Open for regular service. Customers can enjoy the spacious dining area, get order to-go or take advantage of curbside pick-up and payment. Delivery will be available starting on Thursday. The delivery area is From South End to Hwy. 99, Hwy. 17 to Sterling. Bistro Eleven88 is also hiring immediately for kitchen help. Applicants can reach out through Facebook or apply in person 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Blaze Pizza - Brunswick
Blaze Pizza is providing a free cheese pizza for all in-store orders by Glynn County students with a valid school ID or any child accompanied by their parent. The restaurant hopes that this relieves some stress for those who rely on school for meals. Blaze offers carryout and delivery options. Order through DoorDash for delivery or place a pick-up order through the restaurant's app or at blazepizza.com.
Broomelli Boys - Brunswick
Broomelli's dining room will remain open until further notice. The restaurant is offering contactless pickup and encouraging all customers to use this service. Delivery is available through DoorDash and Island Time Takeout. Broomelli's has removed all table settings and condiments from public use. Customers can request these items. The restaurant has also increased all daily cleaning and sanitizing practices. Call 912-267-7075 to place a to-go order.
Central Hardware - Brunswick
Open regular hours and offering free delivery. Hours for the store are Monda through Friday 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-2p.m. and closed on Sunday.
Cunningham Jewelers - Brunswick
Open regular hours.
Daddy Cate's - Brunswick
Open normal hours and will offer curbside delivery for call-in orders at 912-264-9363.
Driftwood Auto Glass - Brunswick
Offering mobile service for auto glass repair and replacement. Open for normal hours as long as distributors remain open. Driftwood Auto is offering zero contact service with paperless billing and card payments over the phone. Call 912-254-1993 for more information or to schedule.
Fat and Fine Crab Shack - Brunswick
Fat and Fine Crab Shack is offering several kids meal options free with a regular meal purchase. No two situations will be treated the same, as some may need more or less than others. The restaurant is offering to help if for some reason there are customers who are struggling with food at home. Fat and Fine Crab Shack will purchase cereal, bread, PB&J and many other simple items to do their best to ensure no one goes hungry. Call 912-222-8600 for more information.
First Baptist Church - Brunswick
The First Baptist Church will postpone all on-campus services and activities. The online worship service will begin March 22 at 10:30 a.m. People are invited to watch the service through the church's Facebook page, the church's website — fbcbrunswick.com/sermons — or Comcast customers can turn on channel 98.
Fox's Pizza - Brunswick
Fox's Pizza is open regular hours and offering curbside service. Call 912-265-4490 to pre-pay with a credit card. The restaurant plans to try to dedicate two parking spots directly in front its location for this service. Fox's is taking precaution by disinfecting tables, utensils and all dinnerware after each guest. There will also be periodic wipe downs on all the door handles and phones. Servers will wear disposable gloves that will be changed often.
Fuse - Brunswick
Open for regular hours and offers take-out.
Grandy's - Brunswick
Grandy's will be open for its regular hours. However, the restaurant will not be offering the breakfast bar until further notice. Guests can choose to dine-in, but all meals will be in to-go containers and will be bagged with the packaged fork sets. Grady's will also be discontinuing the use of trays as an extra safety measure. The drive-thru is still open.
Harris Steak and Seafood - Brunswick
Harris Steak and Seafood is open for its regular hours and will now be open for breakfast. The restaurant will have a bartender there at 9 a.m. for their coronavirus special. There will be endless mimosas offered for brunch as well. Call 912-289-9796 for more information.
Indigo Coastal Shanty - Brunswick
Curbside service is now offered. Indigo Coastal Shanty will use single-use recyclable menus, and silverware will be rolled and bagged. Every 30 minutes, the restaurant will sanitize all high-contact surfaces, including door knobs, table countertops and POS stations. Indigo is also working on a new outdoor seating arrangement to allow space between tables for social distancing. For takeout orders, call 912-265-2007. Delivery is also available through Island Time Takeout.
Island Jerk - Brunswick
At this time, Island Jerk is offering family meals with jerk chicken or curry chicken with rice, peas, cabbage and plantains for $20 in addition to all regular menu items. They will be continuing normal dine-in services, but will now be using disposable plates and to-go boxes. Island Jerk is also offering 10 percent off all family meals until further notice. Call 912-267-4742 for carry out information.
Island Time Takeout - Brunswick/St. Simons Island
A local delivery service that delivers from many local restaurants. Service hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. Visit islandtimetakeout.com to see menus and place orders. Tipsy McSway's is the latest restaurant in the Golden Isles to add Island Time Takeout and give customers a delivery option.
Jinright's Seafood - Brunswick
Jinright's Seafood is open and running normal hours. The staff is taking every precaution to make sure everyone is safe and is constantly cleaning tables and surfaces after each customer leaves. There is also a to-go option for guests who do not want to dine in the restaurant. Curbside delivery is also an option by request. Call 912-267-1590 to place orders.
Lady K's Kitchen - Brunswick
Offering breakfast and lunch for children until schools reopen.
Marshside Grill - Brunswick
Marshside Grill will offer takeout service in addition to the regular indoor/outdoor dining. There is also curbside pickup available. Visit marshsidegrill.com for menus, and call 912-342-7981 for takeout.
Moondoggy's - Brunswick
Moondoggy's is now offering an option for children to eat free during this time. Kids will be allowed slices of cheese or pepperoni pizza and a drink. Moodoggy's hopes that by offering this option it will ease a bit of the burden caused by school closings. The restaurant is also reassuring its guests that all surfaces are being wiped down and disinfected after each use.
My Happy Place Nutrition - Brunswick
Place orders via text 912-242-1088. My Happy Place will text customers back with price of order. Customers can pay us via Paypal, Venmo, Cashapp, Cash or Credit card. Let My Happy Place Nutrition know upon arrival, and the order will get brought out to the car at the curb or guests will be met at the door.
Neuro Spinal & Headache Center - Brunswick
As part of Dr. Stephen Pappas’ commitment to contain the possible spread of coronavirus among the community, his patients and staff, the Neuro Spinal and Headache Center has implemented outdoor "Drive up Medical Services" for his patients at his office. Designated parking spaces are provided, and clinical staff will come to the patient. For questions, call the office at 912-264-9999.
On the Fly Outfitters - Brunswick
Open for normal business hours 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. For walk-in customers, the store has taken extra precaution to sanitize all surfaces, including the iPad kiosk, frequently. If customers feel uncomfortable entering public spaces but still need gear from On the Fly Outfitters, then call the shop and a team member will provide their cell phone number so that the customer can video chat or FaceTime, providing a personalized online shopping experience. Customers can also schedule a curbside pickup or home delivery if in Glynn County. If not within driving distance, On the Fly Outfitters is currently offering free shipping within the United States. If ordering from Alaska, Hawaii or outside the U.S., there will be a shipping charge. Customers can follow along the store's Facebook and Instagram pages to see what's new and shop from home.
Overhead Doors - Brunswick
Overhead Doors is open for business, but the offices are closed and the staff is working remotely. Customers can call 912-265-3355 for sales or services.
PrimeSouth Bank - all locations
PrimeSouth Bank is now drive-thru only, to promote the safety of the employees and customers. Mobile and online banking and ATMs will continue to be available. Additionally, PrimeSouth Bank is providing access to safe deposit boxes by appointment only. Information is available at primesouth.com/about-us/contact-us. Updates will be issued on the bank's website and Facebook.
Shapely + Chic Women's Boutique - Brunswick
Shapely + Chic Women's Boutique is open for normal business hours. Store hours are 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4p.m. on Saturday and 12p.m.-4p.m. on Sunday. The store is located at 111 Shoppers Way inside Southern Priss in Brunswick. Customers can also shop online at shopshapelychic.com or straight from their Facebook VIP group, where the store posts daily sales and promotions on all of the inventory. There are new arrivals daily, and the store is offering free shipping and as always, free pick up in store. Shapely + Chic will deliver the purchase to the car if the customer doesn't wish to come inside. Gift cards can be purchased online or in store as well.
Side Pokkets - Brunswick
Side Pokkets will offer parking lot deliveries during this time. Guests can call in an order and have it delivered to their vehicles outside. Side Pokkets is also switching to disposable menus and doubling up on all cleaning to create as much a sterile environment as possible. Until further notice, Side Pokkets will keep normal hours of operation.
Sistas' Kitchen - Brunswick
Sistas' Kitchen will be providing a snack box for children. The hours to pick up a box are 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and the service is for carry out only. Check out Sistas Kitchen's Facebook page for the menu and updates, or call 912-554-3800.
Smoothie King - Brunswick
Smoothie King will be open for normal business hours and offering to-go orders. Customers can order on the app or online at smoothieking.olo.com/menu/smoothie-king-10-altama-village-drive.
SoGlo Guitar Gallery - Brunswick
SoGlo Guitar Gallery is open for now and is keeping things wiped down and disinfected. There are two hand sanitizer stations on the counters, and the staff will be wearing gloves to do repairs. If customers need strings, picks or anything else to entertain themselves during this time at home, stop by. SoGlo also wants to remind customers that their hands are all over the guitar and encourages them to go to a guitar maker's site and check what cleaners are safe for the finish on the instrument.
Surcheros - Brunswick
All orders will be prepared in carry-out containers. No orders will be served on plates, reducing the contact between the customer, the food and the staff. Surcheros will also temporarily suspend the use of their Salsa Bar. Guests will be given select salsas in 2 oz cups upon request at checkout. All bottled sauces will be removed from the dining room until further notice. During every hour of operation, there will be a team member designated to sanitizing all tables, booths, chairs, high chairs, boosters, counters, restrooms, door handles, cash registers and other high traffic areas. Team members will also be required to increase the frequency of their hand washing, use of sanitizer and glove changes during their shifts.
The City of Brunswick
City services are being provided at City Hall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The City of Brunswick will offer the regularly scheduled City Commission meeting for Wednesday via livestream on the city’s Facebook page under the title “Brunswick City Commission Meetings." The city encourages those interested in meeting to view via the livestream option, although the meeting is still open to the public.
Municipal Court has been canceled until April 13 for the general public. Court will be held on Wednesdays for incarcerated individuals only.
The City of Brunswick's 4th Annual City Wide Clean Up scheduled for April 18 has been canceled.
The Roosevelt Harris, Jr., Senior Citizen Center will be closed for regular services, including activities and transportation, beginning Monday and until further notice. Meals will be provided to clients registered at the center, and they must be reserved daily via telephone before 8:30 a.m. To reserve, call 912-267-5520.
The center will provide meals through a drive-thru system only, between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. If a senior citizen cannot pick up the meal, an authorized person will be allowed to deliver it.
Coastal Regional Commission will be able to pick up meals for seniors that use their transportation services and deliver meals only to those individuals beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. Contact Darlene Wymes at 912-267-5520 for information.
Neighborhood Planning Assemblies (NPAs) are encouraged to cease meetings for the next eight weeks. The Roosevelt Lawrence Center will be closed for all services including after school care until further notice. Contact Langston Gamble at 912-267-5522 for more information.
The Gypsy Closet - Brunswick
The Gypsy Closet's new shop hours will be 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., but customers can shop online at thegypsycloset.com or straight from the Facebook group by leaving a comment with item and email information. During this time, The Gypsy Closet will be posting numerous outfits and the links to order straight from the website. The store will send out email invoices if the customer prefers and is offering curbside service for customers who do not want to go inside.
The Village Oven - Brunswick
The Village Oven is offering pick-up through the drive-thru window. Customers can call ahead to 912-712-0157, and delivery is available through Island Time Takeout.
Tipsy McSway's - Brunswick
Tipsy McSway's is open with modified seating. To-go orders are available. Curbside delivery will be available upon request. At this time, Tipsy's has canceled live music, karaoke and trivia through March 31. This decision affects about 20 musicians, so Tipsy McSway's is urging people to buy merchandise and music downloads if possible. Call 912-267-9991 for to-go orders. Tipsy McSway's is also partnered with Island Time Takeout.
Tortuga Jacks - Brunswick
Open for normal hours and preparing to focus on to-go orders. Online ordering will be available soon. Jekyll Island residents can order delivery at no additional charge. Call 912-342-2600 for orders.
Twin Oaks BBQ - Brunswick
Twin Oaks BBQ will remain open until Glynn County officials decide otherwise and is monitoring the situation closely. The restaurant is offering curbside service and takeout orders at this time. Call 912-265-3131 for to-go orders.
United Community Bank - Brunswick
Operating as usual.
Wake Up Coffee Company - Brunswick/St. Simons
Wake Up Coffee offers call ahead orders to be ready for customers upon arrival. To contact the Brunswick location, call 912-342-8467, and for the St. Simons Island store call 912-268-2429.
Wee Pub - Brunswick/Jekyll Island/St. Marys
Wee Pub is open regular hours and has ample outdoor seating. Four-legged friends are also always welcome.
Willie's Wee Nee Wagon - Brunswick
Willie’s Wee Nee Wagon will be open for normal business hours 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Customers may order online at williesweeneewagon.com or via DoorDash, Uber Eats or Island Time Takeout. Customers may also call in orders to 912-264-1146.
Wrap Happy - Brunswick
Order online at wraphappyonline.com or call 912-574-1715 to place an order for delivery. Pay online for curbside delivery.