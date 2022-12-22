Christmas came early for the Brunswick High boys basketball team — their gift a first-place trophy from the inaugural Robert E. Hudley Invitational at McIntosh County Academy.
The Pirates went a perfect 3-0 in the three-day tournament against a trio of rivals hailing from the Sunshine State, concluding with a 72-68 victory over Hagerty in the finals.
Brunswick has traveled from Fleming Island, Florida, to Vidalia and Tift County for an annual holiday tournament in past seasons, but a relationship between Pirates head coach Chris Turner and new McIntosh County Academy head coach Marcus Hawkins allowed BHS to get in some quality work right down the road.
“I know (Hawkins) at McIntosh; he came from Florida,” Turner said. “My head coach in high school coached with the new head coach at McIntosh in Florida and got a little time with him. I enjoyed it, and it is the first time they have done it. It was actually really good.”
The Pirates had their hands full on the court as they continue to look to integrate football players and young athletes into the rotation, including the starting lineup. But the play of seniors Camarion Johnson and Riyon Rankin more than filled in any forming cracks.
Doing it on both ends, Johnson averaged 19 points and 5.3 steals over three games, earning Most Outstanding Player honors. Rankin earned a spot on the all-tournament team with averages of 16.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
“They played great,” Turner said. “They’re both becoming better leaders. Both are two really good seniors that we’ve got, and they’re playing with some young players — a freshman inside, a point guard that’s a sophomore, and another guard that’s a sophomore — so they’re having to do a lot for the team, and they’re doing it.
“What I’m proud of, they’re doing it on both ends. They’re playing defense, they’re rebounding.”
Johnson did whatever the Pirates needed from him, from playing in the high post to point guard all while delivering his usual steady diet of scoring. Turner has come to expect strong efforts from the senior duo, but it was the play of the rest of the Pirates’ supporting cast that pushed the team to the tournament championship.
Freshman Hezekiah Kent is establishing himself as a force in the paint both on the glass and at the hoop. The 6-foot-6 first-year player had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Brunswick’s victory over Hagerty in the title game and sophomores CJ Battle and Caleb Butler also stepped up for the Pirates.
“(Kent) can actually handle the basketball, and pass the ball, so he’s really skilled,” Turner said. “He’s played well, and Caleb Butler is just a great effort kid that plays really hard and really good on defense for us. Great slasher and can make some shots for us too.
“CJ Battle had some good moments out there for sure. He shot the ball well. He had to handle the basketball and played hard on defense.”
Battle has become one of the Pirates’ top marksmen from 3-point distance, and Butler is developing into a versatile defensive specialist with some offensive potential.
“Caleb Butler is a dog,” Turner said. “In one game he had to guard a kid who was 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, and the next time he would guard a kid that was quick on the perimeter. I was proud of the kids for having to play a different style and size and players each game.
“All three of the teams that we played were good basketball teams. We are trying to get those other pieces to add to our mix, and we are going to try and get minutes out of some different kids. Our main thing is to just get better and improve. We are young in some spots but I thought the kids played hard.”
Although Brunswick will have a week off before it returns to play in a matchup against Campus Magnet of New York at Brunswick Square Garden on Dec. 28, the Pirates will spend the time getting players into basketball shape and whittling down the options off the bench in-between holiday time with family.
“That’s what we are looking to do and figure out who those kids are,” Turner said. “Improving in those areas is so hard over the holidays because you have to give them some time off, but you are also trying to get a lot of those kids in shape, especially a team like ours that has four to five football kids on it.
“Our main thing is to continue to get into shape, and to improve, and not beat ourselves. If we just take care of the basketball — the kids are playing hard on defense, they are trying hard, and going their best, and working on communicating to be able to play team basketball and score the basketball. Play simple and find the open guy and make a play.”
Brunswick has a tournament trophy under its belt now. Next on the docket is a region title.
“That’s what we play for, to try and win your region is always a goal at Brunswick High since we have been there and I’m sure before,” Turner said. “That is the goal for us always to win the region. It’s very important to win your region and have a legit shot at the state tournament. These games you play are trying to prepare you for your region play, and that’s what’s very important in basketball its the seeding.
“To me, hopefully, we played some teams that are going to help us compete in our region which is a tough region. Grovetown, I know they have a bad record, but they are playing some really good teams. Effingham is good, Glynn is good, Evans is good, and hopefully we can continue to improve. All the teams in the region are pretty good basketball teams. The main thing with a team like mine is to continue to get in shape and improve and work on learning how not to beat yourself. It’s really that simple.”