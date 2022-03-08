Five unanswered runs sank the Pirates in their Region 2-6A opener Monday at Bud Couch Field.
Brunswick High (6-4, 0-1) took a 2-0 lead into the fifth against Richmond Hill (8-2, 1-0), but it was unable to close out the contest against the 10th-ranked team in the recent Coaches Box poll.
The Pirates got on the board first when Jonathan Landers led off the bottom of the second with a double and advanced to third on Chamberlain Dent’s single in the ensuing at-bat. An error by the Wildcats’ pitcher allowed Landers to score and Tyler Gadson, running for Dent, to move over to third before scoring on a passed ball.
The inning would end when Jordan Lodise was thrown out at home while attempting to score on a Riley Morgan single, and Brunswick wouldn’t have another runner advance past second base until the final frame.
Still, with Dent rolling early on, the Pirates were in a good spot. The senior starter struck out three to work around a double in the top of the first, and continued to cruise for much of the contest.
A Brunswick error was erased on a double play in the second, and after the first two Richmond Hill batters reached in the top of the third, Dent escaped the inning unscathed with three consecutive punch outs.
Following a 1-2-3 fourth, it looked as if Dent was preparing to go the distance, but the Wildcats finally found a rhythm when an error sandwiched between a pair of singles loaded the bases with no outs.
Dent struck out the next batter, but Richmond Hill got on the board on an RBI single in the ensuing at-bat. Brunswick got a second out at home on the base hit, but after an intentional walk, the Wildcats came through with another single, this time scoring two to give Richmond Hill its first lead of the game at 3-2.
The Wildcats added another run in sixth on a one-out RBI single with a pair of runners in scoring position, ending Dent’s outing at 5.2 innings with four earned runs and 11 strikeouts. Hunter Bratcher took over in relief and got the third out of the inning, but he too would allow a run in the seventh as Richmond Hill extended its advantage to 5-2.
Looking to rally back, Brunswick opened the bottom of the seventh with a walk to Kyle Lodise, who advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Morgan’s single in the ensuing at-bat. But with the game on the line, Richmond Hill turned to University of Georgia commit Leighton Finley, who struck out three straight Pirates in 12 pitches to secure the win in the first of the three-game series.
Game 2 between the region rivals is set to take place in Richmond Hill on Tuesday at 6 p.m.