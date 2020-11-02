Brianne Nichole Lockwood and Donald Andrew Pittman were united in marriage during an elopement at the Kenwood Inn in St. Augustine, Fla., on Oct. 10, 2020.
Cynthia Belden performed the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Chris and Traci Mead of Erie, Pa.
The groom is the son of Donald and Diane Pittman of Brunswick.
The bride wore a white and silver dress with silver flower detailing. She carried a bouquet of white roses.
A reception followed at the same location.
Entertainment was provided by Pat Dobosz.
The couple is planning a honeymoon at a later date.
The couple resides in Fernandina Beach, Fla., where the bride is employed as a LPN at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. The groom works as an area manager at Rayonier Advanced Materials in Fernandina.