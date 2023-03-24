A man in a rented car led McIntosh County and Glynn County Sheriff's deputies on a chase through Glynn County this morning, intentionally trying to collide with oncoming traffic at one point, the Glynn County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies stopped the vehicle after it ran over a tire deflation device and ultimately performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, off of Dungeness Drive in Southern Glynn County. The driver was detained after the chase, but his identity has not yet been released.
The chase that eventually weaved through Glynn County was initiated by McIntosh County deputies between 8 and 9 a.m. when the driver was clocked by McIntosh County deputies going 98 mph in a 70 mph zone while heading southbound on I-95, said Glynn County Undersheriff Mario Morales.
The driver, who had yet to be identified by law enforcement as of 10 a.m. Friday, then exited the interstate and headed south on U.S. 17. Glynn County deputies picked up the chase as the driver passed Chapel Crossing Road on U.S. 17, Morales said. Deputies chased the driver down Cypress Mill Road, Altama Avenue, then down 4th Street and eventually up U.S. 341 to Ga. 303 at speeds nearing 100 mph.
As the driver crossed the Turtle River Bridge on Ga. 303, he crossed into oncoming traffic, Morales said.
"He purposefully went out of his way to try to hit people head-on," Morales said.
Glynn County Police put out Stop Sticks to try to stop the driver on Ga. 303 near its intersection with U.S. 17, but the driver continued on toward Exit 29 before turning onto Dungeness Drive where he was eventually stopped by a PIT maneuver, ending the wild chase, Morales said.
The man was driving a rental car with Florida tags on it.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash and the Glynn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and why the man attempted to run from law enforcement.
Morales said at 10 a.m. Friday that the investigation was just beginning less than two hours after the chase had ended.