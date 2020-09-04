Jay Wiggins is officially the Chief of Police of Glynn County, a role he had played in an acting capacity since Feb. 28.
The move was made public Thursday night, when the Glynn County Commission voted to increase Wiggins’ salary to a level commensurate with chief of the Glynn County Police Department. County Manager Alan Ours made the decision to hire Wiggins as full-time chief Aug. 28, he said Friday morning.
Formerly the director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency, Wiggins was named the county’s acting chief on Feb. 28. He stepped into the role in place of County Police Chief John Powell, who was placed on administrative leave after a grand jury indicted him Feb. 27 on charges of malfeasance in connection with an alleged coverup of a scandal within the department’s narcotics squad.
Powell has been on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges, which include violation of oath of office, perjury and influencing a witness. Powell is no longer police chief, nor has he been since he went on leave, Ours said.
“John Powell is on paid administrative leave,” Ours said Friday morning. “He hasn’t been police chief since February.”
Ours said Wiggins will be sworn in as police chief during an official ceremony sometime next week.
A Glynn County native, Wiggins said Friday he appreciates the support those in the police department, the county staff and the community have shown in his ability to lead the police department.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead those great men and women of the police department,” said Wiggins, 53. “There are a lot of really good police officers who work here. I think it’s an honor and I appreciate the confidence the commission and the community have had in my plan to continue to move forward to make it a better police department and a safer community.”
A graduate of Brunswick High, Wiggins has spent his adult life in law enforcement and public safety – all in Glynn County. The former linemen for the Brunswick High football team started his career with the county Sheriff’s Office, where he worked at the jail for a year. From there he spent three years with the Brunswick Police Department before moving on the county police department in 1993.
Wiggins played a number of roles in his years with the county police department, from detective to training officers to patrol watch commander to St. Simons Island precinct commander. He moved into the role of EMA director when the agency was still a part of the police department. Wiggins continued as director of EMA for 10 years, including overseeing preparations and actions in response to Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“I was born and raised here, my family lives here,” Wiggins said. “This is my home and I care a great deal about this wonderful place ,and I want it to be a great place and a safe place for people to live.”
The county commission’s vote Thursday was to give Wiggins a salary within the police chief range, which is between $83,811 and $134,101. Ours said he will decide soon where in that range Wiggins’ salary will be.
Commissioner Allen Booker supported Wiggins’ move to full-time police chief. He added that he thinks it is time the county separates its ties with Powell.
“I’m not exactly sure the status of chief Powell,” Booker said. “But as far as I’m concerned, I think he should be terminated. Or resign.”