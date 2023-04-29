The hometown kid will be feeling some California love in the NFL.

University of Georgia offensive tackle, and former Brunswick High standout, Warren McClendon was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A four-star prospect that committed to the Bulldogs in 2018, McClendon started 38 games at Georgia, where he won back-to-back national championships.

McClendon is the sixth player from Glynn County to be selected in the NFL Draft in the last decade. He’ll join Darius Slay, Justin Coleman and Tracy Walker III as the fourth active player from Brunswick High School, and including Glynn Academy alumni DeeJay Dallas and Quandre Mosley, the sixth from Glynn County.

McClendon is the ninth Georgia Bulldog to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft through five rounds. He will continue to be blocking for UGA quarterbacks in Los Angeles. The Rams have former UGA great Matthew Stafford as their  starter under center and also drafted Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in the fourth round. 

